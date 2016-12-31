A Mirror-Gazing Routine To Inspire Fierce Self-Love

Body love has never come naturally to me. I've spent years dealing with Hashimoto's hypothyroidism, working hard to treat symptoms like brain fog, muscle stiffness, fatigue, puffiness, bloating, and weight gain.

As I learned to cultivate self-love through exercise, meditation, diet, and self-care rituals, I was able to successfully treat my thyroid issues and finally lose stubborn belly fat. So successful, in fact, that I've come to love my body in a way I never imagined possible.

One of the most remarkable, albeit intense, rituals I took on during my healing journey was mirror gazing. I was assigned the practice during my Kundalini training, but it took me months to actually give it a try because I was so petrified.

Once I began practicing it every day, though, my life transformed. I started to really love and appreciate myself on a deep level—it finally felt good to be in my own skin. The self-deprecation, self-judgment, and self-loathing that made up my daily internal monologue began to fade away, replaced by a positive current of self-acceptance, self-trust, and forgiveness.

And as an added bonus, I began to lose the stubborn weight around my belly and thighs that wasn't budging when I was being harsh and nasty to it.