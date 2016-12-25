'It’s All About Perception' + 7 Other Lessons From My Month In An Ashram

I have to admit it: I felt scared as I sat in the airport waiting for my flight to New Delhi, India. For the coming month, I’d stay in an ashram in the Himalayas while completing my yoga teacher training.

Two years earlier, I'd been the biggest skeptic about spirituality, and now I was headed straight for the source of it. Life’s funny sometimes, no?

I knew the experience would be mentally, emotionally, and physically challenging. In the end, it was all of those things. But it was also exciting, mind-opening, and perspective-changing. Here are a few of the lessons I took away from my month in the ashram.