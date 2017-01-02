The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2017. What's In The Stars For You?

Tough Saturn, the planet of discipline, structure and maturity, has been in Sagittarius on and off since December 2014, a time of intense foundation building. Saturn visits your sign every 28-30 years, a time when many people must reinvent themselves from the ground up. Any shaky structures in your life collapse, as Saturn demands that you construct your life, career and relationships on a firm foundation. While the end result can bring long-lasting security, the process can be painful at times. There’s no escaping the hard work now!

In 2017, the ringed taskmaster spends its last year in Sagittarius, pushing you into even more levels of responsibility before it departs on December 19. The silver lining? After this, Saturn won’t return to your sign until 2044. So put in the time—you’re setting yourself up for the next 30 years and it’s worth the diligent effort. Sagittarians born between December 13-21 will feel Saturn’s weight the most this year.

You could enter 2017 as a better, more mature version of yourself, with lots of accomplishments under your belt. But enjoying the spoils of your hard work alone is a hollow victory for Sagittarius. You’re the sign of generosity, and you love to share your bounty. Now, the stars invite you to do that—but with discretion. You may have a smaller, leaner inner circle, but the people in it are ride-or-die loyalists who actually deserve this all-access pass.

The year will end on a quieter note. On October 10, Jupiter will downshift into Scorpio and your twelfth house of endings and rest. For the next 13 months, you’ll be clearing the decks and doing deep inner healing in preparation for Jupiter’s move into Sagittarius on November 8, 2018. Mark that date in neon yellow highlighter, Sagittarius, because there could be a few intense moments leading up to it (more on that in a bit). The goal is to let go of what no longer serves you, as Jupiter’s move into your sign will kick off a new 12-year chapter of your life. Sort, process, release and repair—making way for a fresh start.