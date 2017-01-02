The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2017. What's In The Stars For You?
Wondering what’s in store for your 2017? Here’s your full-on guide to the upcoming year, thanks to our zodiac gurus, The AstroTwins.
Aries
You’re the consummate individual, Aries, but in 2017 partnerships are where the action is. Lucky Jupiter is soaring through Libra—your opposite sign—until October 10, expanding your perspective on commitment and dynamic duos. It’s all too easy for you to feel confined or slowed down when working with others, but Jupiter is here to show you the abundant possibilities that are available when you pair your energy with a vibrant plus-one.
In October, Jupiter will dive into sexy Scorpio until November 2018, heating up your eighth house of intimate relationships and joint ventures. This is where the rubber meets the road: You’re either in or you’re out. There won’t be much grey area during this intense and often emotional time, and the year could end with you intently focused on one particular person or project.
Jupiter shows you the abundant possibilities when you pair your energy with a vibrant plus-one.
Meantime, structured Saturn will round out its three-year journey through Sagittarius and your global, knowledge-seeking ninth house on December 19, 2017. Saturn only visits this part of your chart every 28-30 years, and it’s been pushing you into horizon-expanding new terrain. Travel, study, entrepreneurship and publishing could all be hot areas for you this year.
With Saturn, nothing simply falls into your lap, though. The taskmaster planet demands that you put in the time and hard work. One Aries we know spent a good portion of her 2016 holed up in her home office, toiling away on a book manuscript, which (no coincidence!) will be released near the end of 2017. Another finished a PhD she’d been working toward for over a decade. Going back to school or entering a degree program is one possibility Aries may explore.
The ninth house also rules metaphysical matters, so Saturn could bring you a new perspective on faith, the meaning of life or human potential. Serious Saturn could bring a mentor or coach who really guides your personal growth. Or, you could be the one in the leadership position, teaching others how tap into their talents and abilities.
Love and relationships:
This could be one of your luckiest years in over a decade for relationships. Commitments get serious, and rocky bonds either get repaired or replaced. With lucky Jupiter spending all year in the most relationship-driven zones of your chart, you’re ready to trade some of your trademark independence for some passionate power couplings. Two Leo eclipses also sweep through your romance house, opening your heart. Just watch for love planet Venus retrograde in your sign this March.
Money and career:
Partner up for prosperity! 2017 is all about dynamic duos that lead you to compete on a bigger playing field than ever. A major deal could bring in wealth and passive income later in the year. Education, publishing, personal growth and entrepreneurship could also help you gain stature. Take calculated risks for best results.
Health and wellness:
Last year’s emphasis on wellbeing could find you more aware and responsible for a healthy lifestyle than ever. Buddy up to stay motivated! Attend to your spiritual and emotional wellness, too. As within, so without! Partnering up with an accountability buddy, nutrition coach or trainer can help you get even better results.
Family and friends:
Quality time is a priority, but a lot of people want a piece of you now. Don’t overload yourself; get your loved ones to join you for meaningful and enriching extracurriculars. A pregnancy is possible later in the year.
Taking care of business! That’s a big theme of this industrious year for you, Taurus. While it might not be the most glamorous era, you had your share of excitement in 2016. With expansive Jupiter in Libra and your sixth house of health and organization until October 10, your stability-seeking sign will be inspired to set your life on a firm foundation. A little “boredom” is welcomed, since curious Jupiter will happily fill those hours with new projects, learning and physical activity.
On October 10, Jupiter moves into Scorpio and your seventh house of committed relationships for 13 months. A new era of business and romantic partnerships begins, perhaps with a long-distance or cross-cultural twist. The last quarter of the year will be an interesting time for your closest ties, because while optimistic and adventurous Jupiter is here, structured Saturn will be finishing up a three-year tour of Sagittarius and your intimate eighth house that ends December 19. As starry-eyed as you may be about a new connection, stern Saturn will crack the whip, reminding you not to rush in or hand anyone the keys to the kingdom too quickly. You’ve learned from your mistakes (haven’t you, Taurus?), so give people a chance—but don’t forget to make them earn your trust! You’re worth the wait. And if someone DOES turn out to be more talk than action, at least you won’t have put yourself in a perilous position.
This year, the bulk of your luck will come from diligent, detailed work—the kind your sign specializes in.
This year, the bulk of your luck will come from diligent, detailed work—the kind your sign specializes in. Lucky and expansive Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will spend much of the year in Libra and your administrative sixth house. Your success hinges on a carefully crafted plan and well-timed execution, along with an eye for details. This is no time for taking shortcuts; rather, you’ll want to follow tried-and-true instructions and standard operating procedures. For many other signs, this would be a struggle but it suits the methodical Taurus nature just fine.
Lucky Jupiter is visiting your health and fitness sector until October, which could bring a burst of motivation to get your vitals in order, eat clean or kick a toxic habit. You might also get doctor’s orders to reduce stress or make a lifestyle change. With Jupiter in this healthy, efficient zone, you might also try a semi-prepared meal delivery service like Blue Apron, or use apps designed to corral life’s chaos into a streamlined system.
If you’re in between paths or launching a new venture, you might consider taking a “bridge job” to pay the bills while you go back to school for certifications, build your business or dabble in different areas to find your passion. The flexible hours and secure pay will take the pressure off and keep food on the table. The sixth house rules the service industry and also all things “green,” so if you’re switching fields, you might look into a solid path such as nursing, accounting or human resources. You could also move into the eco-friendly or wellness fields, perhaps even launching your own small business thanks to entrepreneurial Jupiter
Love and relationships:
Intimacy continues to be a serious topic as structured Saturn completes a three-year stint through your eighth house of emotional bonds and shared resources. You’re working through issues around trust, sex and all the ways you merge with another person—physically, emotionally and energetically. While you may have weathered some trials and even a possible breakup, Saturn has moved many Bulls onto terra firma. From this grounded place, you’re primed to meet a soulmate or take a mature new approach to long-term love. Two eclipses in your emotional fourth house could bring out a sensitive new side of you. Watch out in March and April when your ruler, romantic Venus goes retrograde. An ex or an unresolved drama could surface. This time, do the closure work for once and for all.
Money and career:
Get to work! Lucky and expansive Jupiter is in Libra and your systematic sixth house until October, a great time to roll up your sleeves and apply your hard skills to getting things done. Your work could involve the service sector, data, wellness or even an interim “bridge job” to pay the bills. With stern Saturn in your joint ventures house, you’ll want to be careful about mixing your money with other people’s. Learning to invest and put away funds for the long haul can be an exciting challenge, so work with a qualified and seasoned pro. In August, a lunar eclipse in your career house could bring a huge professional triumph or a change of path. Is it time to step into a leadership role…or to step down from a position you no longer love?
Health and wellness:
Salud! Lucky Jupiter is visiting your health and fitness sector until October, which could bring a burst of motivation to get your vitals in order, eat clean or kick a toxic habit. You might also get doctor’s orders to reduce stress or make a lifestyle change. With Saturn in your internal eighth house, the saying “as within, so without” holds true, so look into the mind-body connection. Get your blood tests and checkups—and look for a doctor specializing in “integrative” or “functional medicine that blends the best of East and West. Simplify your life, spend more time in nature and work with a therapist and/or energy healer to move past any emotional blocks.
Family and friends:
You’re a provider and a giver, but this year’s stars call for balanced relationships. You can easily attract “user-friendly” types who zap your time and offer nothing in return. A February Pisces eclipse could bring an exciting new tribe or collaboration into your sphere. Link up with like-minded people and do some networking. A pair of Leo eclipses in February and August fall in your home and family domain, which could bring a major relocation, a home décor overhaul, a pregnancy or shifting dynamics with a female relative.
Love is in the air…and in your stars, Gemini! While your Mercury-ruled sign tends to feel most comfortable in the intellectual realm, the stars drop you into a new touchy-feely sandbox for much of 2017. Letting your heart rule over your head? Yup, believe it. Expansive Jupiter is in your passionate fifth house of joie de vivre, handing you the megaphone and putting your biggest emotions on loudspeaker.
Whether this starmap awakens deeper love affairs, lusty tete-a-tetes or more self-expression through your work and talents, you’ll experience it all in a rich and visceral way. Partnerships also continue to be serious business, whether for work or play, as Saturn rounds out its third and final year in your committed relationship house. Although you may be dancing and romancing with the world, you must carefully curate the cadre of kindred spirits who get inner-circle status. An even better idea? Bring ’em along on your adventures.
The key is to be bold—not exactly a tall order for your flamboyant sign. Turn some heads and make some noise!
Expansive Jupiter is spending 13 months in fellow air sign Libra, awakening your fifth house of love, passion and creativity until October 10. While 2016 saw you in more of a homebody mode, Jupiter sounds the call for a cosmic coming-out party. Debut a new hairstyle or look, share your creations with an exhibit or live performance. The key is to be bold—not exactly a tall order for your flamboyant sign. Turn some heads and make some noise! Admirers will be taking notice, Gemini, and since the fifth house rules that giddy, infatuated phase of love, single Twins may not want to rush to pare down their options. Enjoy the bounty of admirers that come your way now…and let yourself be courted, adored and spoiled.
The fifth house rules self-expression, and this cycle could even bring a bit of fame your way. Just make sure the attention you’re courting is the kind that you actually want, Gemini. Jupiter here can also make you a bit of a drama queen. There is such a thing as “bad publicity,” and you don’t need to make headlines for your wild child antics.
Come October, your hedonism gives way to healthy pursuits. Bountiful Jupiter will shift gears, moving into Scorpio and your sixth house of wellness, organization and service for 13 months. Talk about a 180! Here’s hoping you swung from the chandeliers all year, because the closest you’ll come to that now will be dangling from silks in an aerial yoga studio. Adventurous Jupiter inspires you to try clean eating or new workouts—and since this is an international planet, you might add a worldly twist to your wellbeing.
Love and relationships:
Let love ring! L’amour is the main event of 2017, as important planets light up the relationship zones of your chart. Bountiful Jupiter is in Libra and your romantic fifth house until October, which could bring exciting prospects, long-distance affairs or rekindled heat. But before you get carried off into the clouds, structured Saturn taps the brakes, bringing its cautious vibes to your committed relationship sector. In December, Saturn starts an intense journey into Capricorn and your intimacy sector, putting key partnerships to the test until March 2020. You’ll learn invaluable lessons about merging your life with another person’s—mind, body and soul.
Money and career:
A dynamic and creative year is ahead, one where your colorful personality can shine. Enthusiastic Jupiter is in your flamboyant fifth house until October, so use this charisma and assertiveness for good. In February, a Pisces solar eclipse could launch a new career chapter or rocket you into a leadership role. Jupiter shifts into Scorpio and your orderly sixth house in October, helping you take care of business, delegate, and tighten the efficiency of Team Gemini. You might take a “bridge job” or move into a field associated with wellness, the environment, technology or service.
Health and wellness:
We’ll be honest, this year is fairly decadent, thanks to Jupiter in your indulgent fifth house until October. Burn off the excess on the dance floor, or combine fitness with fun instead of forcing yourself to hit the gym. You’ll balance it out in the fall, when Jupiter shifts into Scorpio and your health zone, inspiring you to take charge of your wellbeing. You may even get doctor’s orders to clean up your diet or change your lifestyle, but the rewards will be great if you do.
Family and friends:
New year, new scene? 2017 begins a fresh series of change-making eclipses in your neighborhood and travel sectors. Get out and mingle or book that dream vacation. You could meet inspiring kindred spirits. Taking classes or personal growth workshops could widen your network and shift the way you see the world, so infuse your social life with learning.
Home, sweet home, Cancer. That’s where you’ll be for the bulk of 2017, as expansive Jupiter travels through Libra and your fourth house of roots until October 10. Family and household matters are the central themes, perfect for your domestic sign. Last year’s vibe was more social, as you explored new friendships, neighborhoods and interests. Now, your energy turns inward, as your personal life takes precedence. Meantime, Saturn rounds out its last year in Sagittarius and your sixth house of health and work, pushing you to get more structured about your wellness and habits. Sure, it may not be the most glamorous year you’ve had, but it can be a deeply grounding one.
In the fall, Jupiter sails into Scorpio and ignites your fifth house of love, passion and creativity. The heat rises and burns well into 2018—and on December 19, structured Saturn marches into Capricorn and your committed partnership house. Do we hear bells…or plans for a vow renewal? All the more reason to solidify your inner world in the first three-quarters of the year—you’ll be ready to come out of your shell and enjoy some fabulous company before the calendar turns again.
Your feelings can be big and all-consuming during this sensitive cycle, but you don’t want to drown in your own emotion ocean.
Your feelings can be big and all-consuming during this sensitive cycle, but you don’t want to drown in your own emotion ocean. This heart-opening Jupiter transit puts you squarely in touch with your deepest feelings—not that your sign necessarily needs any help with that. But you keep some important parts of yourself safeguarded far within, fearing that others will hurt or reject you if they see your sensitive underbelly. Outspoken Jupiter won’t let you hide your tenderness. This is a good thing, Cancer. When you try to suppress your caring nature, you can come across as intense, angry, needy or outright exhausting. Other times you lapse into “overfunctioning,” playing caretaker to the world at your own expense.
Cottage industry anyone? With enterprising Jupiter in your domestic fourth house until October, your household could become a bustling hub of industry. Maybe you’ll start a home-based business or flex your hours to work remotely. Who cares if you don’t shower before noon when your productivity is sky-high? If you do your best work in an elastic waistband with a cat on your lap, this could be the year to launch that Etsy store or turn Chateau Crab into a satellite office. With entrepreneurial Jupiter at the helm, you might even make money on the Airbnb circuit, renting out your place (or a room in it) to travelers.
Love and relationships:
Getting cozy? Until October, lucky Jupiter is in your domestic fourth house, which could spell babies, moving in together or more emotional bonding. You could also be a little bit insular now, so if love doesn’t take flight right away, don’t despair. In October, Jupiter swings into Scorpio, heating up your glamorous and amorous fifth house. Hello, passionate and lusty vibes—and a possible pregnancy. Meanwhile, transformational Pluto enters its ninth full year of a 16-year journey through Capricorn and your committed relationship house, shifting your closest ties. In late December, structured Saturn joins Pluto here until 2020, paving the path for a strong and lasting union. An August eclipse in your intimate eighth house could also take things to a deep and permanent level.
Money and career:
Change is in the air! This year’s new eclipse series on the Leo/Aquarius axis sweeps through your money and work sectors, which could bring job changes, windfalls and a whole new approach to finances. Meantime, structured Saturn is in your orderly sixth house, helping you plan, prioritize and delegate. You’re learning tough lessons about taking on too much, so if you’re the classic “over-functioning” Cancer, it’s time to banish stress and get some proper backup on Team Crab. Demand that the slackers do their share! New work opportunities could involve wellness, data management, a “green” business or a position in the service sector. With entrepreneurial Jupiter in your domestic zone, you could succeed with a home-based business.
Health and wellness:
Drop and give ’em twenty! Taskmaster Saturn is in Sagittarius and your sixth house of health and fitness until December, sounding the call for serious self-care. You may be battling fatigue, stress or a health-related challenge. Or maybe you’re just recognizing that you can’t run on fumes anymore. Two eclipses in Leo blaze through your second house of daily habits, revamping how you allocate your time and energy.
Family and friends:
Bring on the bonding! Lucky and expansive Jupiter visits Libra and your domestic fourth house until October 10, a banner year for buying or selling real estate, remodeling your home and expanding your clan. A female relative, possibly your mother or a maternal figure, could play an important role. Your relationship could go through a powerful evolution. You may be a bit of a homebody until October, so plan to host some dinner parties or pull out the sleeper sofa for out-of-town guests. In the fall, your social life picks up speed with fun and creative new outlets.
What’s the big idea, Leo? Well, you’ve got several of them, actually. And it’s time to share! This year’s starmap hands you the proverbial microphone, prompting you to put your message out to the masses. With bountiful Jupiter in Libra and your communication house until October, writing, speaking, teaching, and media could be hotspots for you. After a hardworking 2016, you’ll enjoy more variety, as Jupiter activates new friendships, social connections and community involvement. With serious Saturn in Sagittarius and your self-expressed fifth house, a creative project with your unique stamp on it could earn prestige. Romance could also get serious.
This year’s Jupiter transit helps you connect to your audience and seek out kindred spirits. Raise your voice and share your unique ideas with the world, both in real-time forums and through social media or digital channels. The third house rules the media, so seek out colorful outlets for connecting with like-minded people, both for business and personal pursuits.
The headline news of 2017, though, are the two game-changing eclipses that will land in Leo, a phenomenon that only happens every nine years or so. Eclipses sweep away all that no longer serves us and ushers in a radical new chapter. Get ready for bold new solo-star opportunities in February and August, when the year’s two Leo eclipses prod you into the spotlight (willingly, in many cases—you are a Leo!). You could radically revamp everything from your style and appearance to your attitude. A fresh outlook, a grand debut or new experiences might be just what the cosmos ordered.
But wait..there’s more! While most years, you only get one new moon in your sign, 2017 brings TWO. The universe is rolling out the red carpet for you, Leo, helping you launch a big solo production, reinvent yourself or blaze a brand-new trail.
The headline news of 2017 are the two game-changing eclipses that will land in Leo.
On October 10, Jupiter will begin a new 13-month cycle in Scorpio and your fourth house of home, family and female relatives. You’ll find yourself craving nights in at Chateau Leo and quality time with your clan. Pull out your consummate hosting skills, along with your best plates, and host movie nights, salons, dinner parties and holidays. Make like fellow Leo Martha Stewart and stock up on some “good things” for entertaining. A pregnancy, adoption or new addition to the family is possible.
Love and relationships:
This ear’s vibe is more friendly than frisky, as expansive Jupiter cruises through Libra and your social third house. Focus on cultivating a tribe based on mutual interests, hobbies and intellectual curiosity. You never know when a meeting of the minds could also lead to a joining of the hearts! On top of that, cautious Saturn is in Sagittarius and your romance house, putting a little damper on your mojo until December, or making you think twice before leaping into a starry-eyed infatuation. A new Leo/Aquarius eclipse series, which will last until 2019, is reshuffling the balance between “me” and “we” and shifting what you want from a relationship. A committed partnership could reach a turning point at the early August eclipse. Are you in or out, Leo?
Money and career:
Mingle for your jingle! Outspoken Jupiter is in your outgoing and expressive third house until October, a great time for collaborating and brainstorming with kindred spirits. Writing, public speaking and teaching are all favored; you could also take classes to ramp up your skills. Itching to go indie? Dip a toe in these experimental waters. Test-market your idea with a pop-up shop or trunk shows, or start with a “small batch” approach sold online. Meantime, a new eclipse series on the Leo/Aquarius spectrum could bring exciting partnerships AND successful solo endeavors.
Health and wellness:
Team steam! Combining fitness with socializing doubles your fun and ramps up your results. Gather a small crew for affordable group training sessions, play mixed doubles or other one-on-one sports. In December, stern Saturn enters your health sector until 2020, sounding the call for self-care and pushing you to prioritize fitness. Stress is linked to almost every ailment, so be proactive and cut it out of your life wherever you can. Even you, mighty Lion, have your limits—so honor them!
Family and friends:
Expansive Jupiter is in your third house of local affairs until October, enlivening the energy in your own backyard. Explore culture in your ‘hood or get busy organizing some yourself. Friendships could go through a growth phase, or you could meet people who are more in sync with your intellect and interests now. In October, Jupiter enters your domestic fourth house, putting home and family matters on the front burner. A move is possible this year, or you could find a “second city” and put down roots there.
Sweet stability! The last couple years have been a whirlwind of changes—exciting ones, to be sure. Lucky Jupiter was in Virgo from August 11, 2015 until September 9, 2016, kicking off a fresh 12-year chapter for your life. Hello, reinvention tour! Simultaneously, a series of paradigm-shifting eclipses fell on the Virgo/Pisces axis from March 2015-February 2017, overhauling your personal identity and your closest relationships. It’s rare to have this much upheaval at once, so pat yourself on the back for making it through!
This is especially impressive since, by nature, your sign prefers to plan, predict and quantify everything. Sure, you might take an alternate route to your goals or explore a side road. But the past two years sent you totally off the grid, forcing you to navigate without a signal. It’s been a thrilling time in many ways, but also a bit exhausting!
You can finally plant your oxfords on terra firma. But don’t abandon that new adventurous spirit you developed.
With lucky Jupiter in Libra and your practical, productive second house until October 10, 2017, you can finally plant your oxfords on terra firma. But don’t abandon that new adventurous spirit you developed. What you may think of as “screwing around” or “wasting time” was actually crucial soul-searching that led to massive personal growth. In 2017, the self-discovery will pay off in concrete ways. You experimented and explored, toying with different ideas. Now, the cream rises to the top. In 2017, one of these brilliant notions could take flight, even bringing in some lucrative earnings.
In addition to bolstering financial stability, this year also strengthens your emotional core. On December 19, structured Saturn will round out a three-year trek through Sagittarius and your fourth house of home, family and roots. While Saturn may have brought some tough lessons to your personal life, even these challenges have provided eye-opening clarity and growth.
On October 10, outspoken Jupiter sails into Scorpio and your third house of communication, local events and kindred spirits for 13 mnths. It’s time to market your message and spread the word. Get ready to connect with your tribe through multiple channels—writing, teaching, community projects, social media. You could broadcast your avant-garde ideas through a YouTube channel or podcast.
Overall, the vibe of 2017 is “better, stronger, faster.” Think of it this way: You’re building a premium engine for the Virgo-mobile. Later in the year, you’ll figure out where you want to drive that shiny new machine.
Love and relationships:
Your confidence is on the upswing, thanks to lucky Jupiter in your second house of self-esteem and security. This year, a relationship could turn serious, or you could stop overlooking that “nice person” that you wrote off as boring. (Hello, diamond in the rough!) An engagement is possible, especially near the February eclipse in your commitment house. While stability is sexy, make sure you don’t get stuck in a rut—travel, take classes and socialize together to keep the sparks flying. In December, structured Saturn enters your romance house until March 2020, making you think much more seriously about your choices and draft picks.
Money and career:
Cha-ching! Lucky Jupiter is sailing through Libra and your money and work house, bringing opportunity from all directions. You can’t say yes to everything, so cherry-pick the most inspiring and profitable options. Is your money working hard enough for you? Pour yourself into learning new skills. In the fall, Jupiter enters your communication house, which could bring an exciting opportunity to write, teach or market yourself with a sleek rebranding. With ambitious Saturn in your home and family realm until December, you could have modest success with a cottage industry, or you may pursue a career involving women, home décor, hospitality or children.
Health and wellness:
No more toughing it out without tending to your needs, Virgo. With structured Saturn in your fourth house of self-care and emotional foundations, your martyr days are numbered. A new eclipse series on the Leo/Aquarius axis sweeps through your health and healing houses. You may completely revamp your eating and fitness habits, and you could do some important inner work with a therapist or energy worker. Learning when to “lean in” and when to let go is a key lesson you’ll learn over the next two years.
Family and friends:
Powerful Saturn in your feminine fourth house could bring some female mentors and inspiring women into your realm. Your relationship with your mother, children or a key woman could go through growing pains. Is it time to set clearer boundaries? A move or pregnancy plans could be delayed—a golden opportunity to do more research and preparation. Fertility, adoption or deciding whether to have a child could also weigh heavily on you.
Summon the glam squad and line up a press conference. 2017 could be your luckiest and most expansive year in over a decade! Yes, the news really is that major—and it’s not a moment too soon. Why? Jupiter, the planet of good fortune and abundance, is in Libra until October 10, its first visit here since 2005. Jupiter only travels through your sign every 12 years, super-sizing your personal goals and initiatives. After slogging through a tough 2016, the puzzle pieces are finally coming together. Even the hard times will soon start to make sense, as you realize how they’ve prepared you for the big leagues. No more warming the bench, Libra—it’s your turn at bat and you’ll be swinging hard.
Random baseball metaphors aside, this year will set your compass for a whole new 12-year life chapter. Your cutting-edge ideas could even gain traction in the media or through strong community support. You might become a spokesperson for a like-minded audience or start your own world-changing movement (admit it, you’ve secretly dreamed of doing that). Writing, speaking and teaching can bring your novel concepts into the mainstream. But really, you’re not focused on convincing anyone or throwing ammunition to the haters. You’ll lead by example in 2017, showing people how to curate a “life by design” that’s memorable and meaningful. We’ll be watching, Libra.
2017 could be your luckiest and most expansive year in over a decade! This year will set your compass for a whole new 12-year life chapter.
While Jupiter in your sign is a blessing, it can have a bittersweet tinge. This prosperous year always follows on the heels of one of the HARDER (if not hardest) years of your life. Before Jupiter enters your sign, it cycles through your twelfth house of endings, closure and healing for 12-13 months. From August 11, 2015 until September 9, 2016, Jupiter was in Virgo and your transitional twelfth house—a foggy and challenging period where not a whole lot came together, at least, not on the material plane. It was a time of deep healing, when you possibly weathered a loss, heartbreak or disappointment. You may have been exhausted and even uncharacteristically antisocial, perhaps even dealing with an illness.
Jupiter’s grand tour of Libra comes to an end on October 10, but there’s more great news on the way. For the next 13 months, lucky and expansive Jupiter will travel through Scorpio and your second house of work, money and confidence. Now you’re ready to pick a lane, turning a novel idea from that cycle into a tangible new reality. Settling down won’t feel limiting now—more like a welcome relief. Roll up your sleeves and build something that can stand the test of time.
Love and relationships:
Freedom is your aphrodisiac this year! You’re the sign of relationships, but with expansive Jupiter in Libra until October, your indie spirit is awakened. Break out of confining arrangements, Libra, and negotiate more breathing room. You need a lot of space to roam and might even prefer to fly solo. Traveling, taking classes and exploring new interests will be a turn-on for couples. Your ruler, love-planet Venus, goes retrograde in March and April, which could send your love life into a tailspin or demand an overhaul. An August lunar eclipse in your passionate fifth house could bring a romantic situation to a heated turning point.
Money and career:
Here’s to your dreams! Enterprising Jupiter is in Libra until October 10, inspiring you to explore new career paths, launch a solo venture or experiment wildly. Take some risks and go big now—lady luck is on your side. In October, Jupiter blazes into your work and money house, which could bring your most lucrative year in over a decade. An exciting job offer could boost your income bracket and financial security; it could even involve travel, teaching or relocation. Meanwhile, heavyweight Saturn in your communication house could establish you as a writer, speaker or influencer. If you’re not being taken seriously, polish your presentation and practice voicing your ideas with more authority. Back them up with facts and figures, too.
Health and wellness:
You’re up for just about anything this year, thanks to adventurous Jupiter in your zodiac sign. This is the “year of you,” Libra, so think of health from a big-picture view, prioritizing your own happiness and fulfillment. A late February solar eclipse in your health and wellness sector could open up a new chapter for your vitality. Ditch bad habits and begin on a new path. In October, Jupiter enters Scorpio and your second house of daily routines, helping you settle into a grounded groove and increase your quality of life. Savoring the moment never felt so sweet!
Family and friends:
Wanted: co-adventurers! With free-spirited Jupiter in Libra, you have no time for anyone who ties you down. But you’re hungry for new experiences and happy to have curious companions. Eclipses in February and August sweep through your friendship house, which could reshuffle the ranks of your inner circle. Meantime, serious Saturn in your social sector draws ambitious contacts who can open doors. In late December, structured Saturn enters your home and family house, reshaping your domestic life until March 2020.
Slow down, Scorpio. Ready or not, you’re entering a transitional year in 2017, as expansive Jupiter rounds out a 12-year trip through the zodiac. From September 9, 2016 until October 10, 2017, Jupiter will be in Libra, putting its growth-inducing spotlight on your twelfth house of closure, endings and healing. It will be a poignant time of powerful inner shifts, with spiritual and emotional evolution.
With expansive Jupiter in your dreamy and restful twelfth house, you may feel tired a lot of the time, as the vibe shifts from “fiesta” to “siesta.” This is your energetic signal to downshift and turn inward. Like it or not, you could be processing years’ worth of feelings or dealing with a situation that consumes a lot of your emotional energy. Someone close to you may need extra support—perhaps an elderly parent or someone going through a rough time. You might need to take a time-out to repair your own health, especially if you’re dealing with burnout or adrenal fatigue. Pace yourself, Scorpio, and be gentle.
While this might not jibe with your go-getter agenda, there’s a silver lining: On October 10, Jupiter will sail into Scorpio until November 8, 2018, kicking off a fresh 12-year life chapter—along with one of your luckiest years in over a decade. This is Jupiter’s first return to Scorpio since 2006, so you’ll want to clear the decks of any outmoded situations, paving a fresh path for Scorpio 2.0.
You can finally plant your oxfords on terra firma. But don’t abandon that new adventurous spirit you developed.
Meantime, there’s some real-life work to do. Structured Saturn is rounding out a three-year trip through Sagittarius and your second house of career, money and daily routines. You’ve been building a nest egg slowly and steadily, all the while learning important lessons about finances.
Scorpios can easily fall into tunnel vision, steamrolling their way to a goal. Serious Saturn forced you to slow down and take things one step at time. You may have revamped your spending, schedule and priorities to accommodate a saner, more balanced lifestyle. You’ll need that reprieve more than ever in 2017, as the stars prod you to organize your time and energy around the things that matter most deeply to you.
Luckily, Jupiter in Scorpio is all about YOU. This fall, turn your attention to personal goals and dreams you’ve shuffled to the back burner. Believe it or not, all of the struggles leading up to this moment will soon make sense. You’ll be rewarded for leaving toxic situations in the rearview as you move ahead into an enterprising new cycle. Jupiter’s last visit to Scorpio was from October 26, 2005 until November 24, 2006. Think back to that time—did you start something new or make a major move? You may see themes from that era repeating. Either way, set your sights firmly ahead of you—and let bountiful Jupiter light a brave new path.
Love and relationships:
Soulmate…or just an illusion? With Jupiter in your fantasy-fueled twelfth house until October, you could fall head over heels into an infatuation. You didn’t see this coming—and before your Scorpio control alerts have a chance to kick in, your heart could be hopelessly hooked. Do your best to conduct due diligence before getting swept too far away. Perhaps you HAVE met “the One,” but you can’t just go with your gut here. A late February Pisces eclipse powers up your romantic and passionate fifth house. Watch for speed bumps while Venus is retrograde in March and April, which could bring fighting, drama or the unceremonious return of an ex.
Money and career:
Keep a tight grip on your wallet, Scorpio. Taskmaster Saturn is in your work and money house until December, forcing you to be disciplined, mature and to make hard but important choices. It’s all about prioritizing, Scorpio. Cutting back a little now could pay off in the long run. But don’t stay in a dead-end job because you’re afraid of change. With Jupiter in your twelfth house of endings and transitions until October, outmoded situations will be cleared away anyhow. Eclipses in February and August will touch down in your career house, bringing amazing opportunities or major changes. The five-star news? On October 10, lucky Jupiter blasts into Scorpio for the first time in 12 years, kicking off your luckiest year in over a decade. Everything will work out in your favor from here, so circle that date in neon!
Health and wellness:
Ease up, Scorpio. Jupiter is swimming through your healing twelfth house until October, ramping up your need for sleep, downtime and bonding. You may deal with a health issue or have to play caretaker for a loved one who’s ill. Mourning a loss, doing forgiveness work or processing intense feelings could consume some emotional energy now too. You may enter therapy or recovery to break an addictive or self-defeating pattern. When Jupiter enters Scorpio on October 11, your energy levels soar to new heights. You’re baaa-aaack!
Family and friends:
Codependent no more! It’s time to set clearer boundaries and cut the enabling. If you’re overly dependent on others, you may need to loosen your own grip. Let go, Scorpio. Your mantra for 2017: Live and let live. An August lunar eclipse in your home and family house could bring a move, a pregnancy or a lifestyle change.
What are friends for, Sagittarius? In 2017—everything! Your ruling planet, lucky Jupiter, is in Libra until October, blazing a bold trail through your eleventh house of teamwork and technology. Real-time and virtual connections alike heat up, and your popularity could go through the roof. Your social life gets a revival with an inspiring and eclectic new tribe. A digital or collaborative project could take flight, especially one with a humanitarian twist.
This is welcome news for your communal-spirited sign, especially since 2016 was a bit of an isolated year for many Sagittarians. Jupiter was in your career house for most of last year, while stoic Saturn was in your sign (and will continue to be until late 2017). The combination of these forces might have cast an unusually serious cloud over your 2016. It was lonely at the top—and you probably put in some seriously long hours. Focusing on a goal paid off, and with structured Saturn in your sign, your self-improvement projects have demanded long and arduous hours.
Any shaky structures in your life collapse, as Saturn demands that you construct your career and relationships on a firm foundation.
Tough Saturn, the planet of discipline, structure and maturity, has been in Sagittarius on and off since December 2014, a time of intense foundation building. Saturn visits your sign every 28-30 years, a time when many people must reinvent themselves from the ground up. Any shaky structures in your life collapse, as Saturn demands that you construct your life, career and relationships on a firm foundation. While the end result can bring long-lasting security, the process can be painful at times. There’s no escaping the hard work now!
In 2017, the ringed taskmaster spends its last year in Sagittarius, pushing you into even more levels of responsibility before it departs on December 19. The silver lining? After this, Saturn won’t return to your sign until 2044. So put in the time—you’re setting yourself up for the next 30 years and it’s worth the diligent effort. Sagittarians born between December 13-21 will feel Saturn’s weight the most this year.
You could enter 2017 as a better, more mature version of yourself, with lots of accomplishments under your belt. But enjoying the spoils of your hard work alone is a hollow victory for Sagittarius. You’re the sign of generosity, and you love to share your bounty. Now, the stars invite you to do that—but with discretion. You may have a smaller, leaner inner circle, but the people in it are ride-or-die loyalists who actually deserve this all-access pass.
The year will end on a quieter note. On October 10, Jupiter will downshift into Scorpio and your twelfth house of endings and rest. For the next 13 months, you’ll be clearing the decks and doing deep inner healing in preparation for Jupiter’s move into Sagittarius on November 8, 2018. Mark that date in neon yellow highlighter, Sagittarius, because there could be a few intense moments leading up to it (more on that in a bit). The goal is to let go of what no longer serves you, as Jupiter’s move into your sign will kick off a new 12-year chapter of your life. Sort, process, release and repair—making way for a fresh start.
Love and relationships:
Friendships and solo projects take precedence over romance for most of this year. You’ve got people to see and goals to achieve, and it will be hard to slow down and focus on just one person. After October, you could meet a soulmate or go through a relationship transition. You may let go of a situation that’s no longer working—or you could clear the way to meet someone who truly supports you. Watch out for Venus retrograde in March and April, which could stir up drama or the return of an ex.MONEY & CAREER
Teamwork makes the dream work! Your collaborations could be fruitful, both virtual and in real-time. Sync up with cutting-edge thought leaders and use digital platforms to launch your message to a wider audience. With enterprising Jupiter in your technology house, a technology project could go viral. Structured Saturn, the planet of authority, rounds out a three-year visit to Sagittarius this December. You could be recognized as a leader or expert in your field. A challenging period of growth and maturity ends in December, when Saturn exits your sign. From there, Saturn brings structure to your work and finances as it moves through Capricorn until March 2020.
Health and wellness:
With Jupiter in your teamwork house until October, group fitness and activities keep you motivated, so bring your friends along! Structural Saturn in Sagittarius urges you to take special care of your teeth, skin and bones, getting enough calcium. The last quarter of 2017 is an important time for rest and healing, as Jupiter visits your holistic twelfth house. Pay special attention to the mind-body connection. In October, your ruling planet Jupiter visits your healing twelfth house, sounding the call to slow down and do some deep soul-searching.
Family and friends:
Setting limits with loved ones continues to be a challenge, as you must balance your own needs with your duty to them. With Jupiter in your group activity zone until October, exciting new friendships add color to your world, so find your tribe and connect with meaningful communities. Expanding your network of kindred spirits helps you feel less alone in the world. You could also get involved in a humanitarian or world-bettering project. A February eclipse in your home and family sector could herald a move, a pregnancy or a lifestyle change. A female relative, possibly your mother, could figure into events.
Set your sights on the big leagues, Capricorn! 2017 is poised to be one of your most ambitious and successful years in over a decade. Lucky Jupiter is soaring through the top of your chart, as it cruises through the zodiac’s most public and status-boosting sectors all year, helping you score a professional victory, gain fame or realize a lifelong dream. If you’ve been toiling away, your hard work could pay off with glowing recognition and perhaps even a whole new income level. Other Caps might make a big career change. Men, fathers and mentors will play a key role for many Caps this year, too.
Meanwhile, your ruling planet, sober Saturn, is completing a long rotation through your chart that began back in 1988, the last time Saturn entered your sign. This 29-year cycle will end on December 19 as Saturn returns to Capricorn—its first visit since curling irons, Bon Jovi and acid-washed jeans were the rage (Google it if you’re not old enough to remember!). But don’t throw a party just yet. Until December, Saturn will be in Sagittarius and your twelfth house of closure, a time to make peace with the past, heal rifts and leave unfulfilling situations firmly in the rearview.
Lucky Jupiter is soaring through the top of your chart, helping you score a professional victory, gain fame or realize a lifelong dream.
Saturn has been in your transitional twelfth house on and off since December 2014, forcing you to set up boundaries or make some difficult but necessary changes. As 2017 comes to a close, your goal should be to have cleared away toxic ties and energy-suckingrelationships, and to have righted any wrongs you’ve done to others. This year is like an energetic Marie Kondo—ahh, the “life-changing magic of tidying up” your life!
Then you can welcome Saturn back home to a clean slate on December 19 when it enters Capricorn, and use the ringed planet’s stern, structured energy to build a foundation that will define the next 29 years of your life. Note: Saturn is all about integrity, so there will be no cutting corners or rushing into this new phase. Luckily, most Capricorns understand that life is a marathon, not a sprint. Get ready to lace up a brand new pair of running shoes—a new path awaits!
Love and relationships:
Codependent no more! Establishing healthy boundaries with loved ones is the key to your satisfaction this year. While romance isn’t the headline focus of 2017, there are plenty of opportunities to grow by taking calculated risks to open your heart and be vulnerable. Since your career is a huge emphasis this year, you could meet someone special through your job, an industry event, or even while traveling for business. Do some heart-healing work in March and April when Venus goes retrograde. Still pining for an ex or clinging to bitterness? Do the hard but necessary closure work so you can finally move on.
Money and career:
Score! This is poised to be one of your luckiest career years in over a decade, as expansive Jupiter sails through Libra and your tenth house of ambition, fame and leadership until October 2017. You could relocate for a plum opportunity, score a promotion or even reinvent your whole professional path. Focus on enhancing your public image and positioning yourself as an expert or first-string choice in your field. Later this year a team project, perhaps involving technology, can help your big ideas go viral. With a new eclipse series sweeping through your financial sectors, there might be big changes (and windfalls) related to work, money and investments.
Health and wellness:
Easy does it: With structured Saturn in your sleepy twelfth house, you need to take things slow and steady. Although Jupiter in your goal-driven tenth house inspires you to set big goals, you could run out of steam of you don’t rest properly. Get enough sleep, nurture your emotions and make sure you’re asking loved ones for support so you actually have time for your own self-care. This year may bring some heavy emotions or transitions, so working with a therapist or energy healer can keep you grounded through whatever comes up.
Family and friends:
Finding time for your personal life can be challenging in 2017, since work or a major responsibility consumes your energy. In March, Venus’ retrograde turn may force you to settle a rift or spend more time with loved ones, especially a female relative. Avoid getting dragged into senseless conflict. From October on, your social life gets revived, as Jupiter starts a 13-month visit to your friendship house, bringing an adventurous and inspiring cast of characters into your world.
Let the adventures begin! In 2017, expansive Jupiter spends ten months in your worldly ninth house of travel, entrepreneurship and higher learning. Bring your brightest ideas and loftiest visions to the party, Aquarius. With lucky Jupiter in this risk-taking zone, fortune favors the bold. If you’ve always wanted to tour the temples of Angkor Wat, get your Master’s degree, or launch a startup business, the stars are on your side. In the fall, Jupiter will move into Scorpio and your tenth house of success. Now, you’re ready to settle into a clear path, perhaps one that’s more established or focused.
2017’s upbeat and wide-angle vision is a welcome departure from the heavy and emotional energy that dominated much of 2016.
Either way, 2017’s upbeat and wide-angle vision is a welcome departure from the heavy and emotional energy that dominated much of 2016. Last year, Jupiter was in Virgo until September, moving through your intimate, internal and transformational eighth house. You did some deep inner work—and oh, what a butterfly you’ve emerged as!—but those confusing months in the chrysalis may have felt like your personal “dark night of the soul.” Leave all that behind you now, Aquarius. Set your sights on the bright and promising future that’s your astrological birthright this year.
Your ruling planet, innovative and progress-driven Uranus, is also a busy bee in 2017, making contact with two big cosmic Kahunas: Jupiter and Saturn. When outer planets connect, big shifts occur, as their slow movements tend to influence long-term trends in our lives.
Uranus is in Aries and your communication sector, radically revamping the way you speak, think and socialize. Twice this year (in March and September), Uranus will oppose Jupiter, which could lead to some major revelations, lightning-bolt epiphanies or game-changing news. Fasten your seatbelt!
Meantime, Uranus will spend much of the year in sweet synchronicity with old-school Saturn, which is in your eleventh house of groups, technology and humanitarian causes. No more waiting for the world to change, Aquarius. YOUR powerful voice could snap people into action or champion a cause by bringing together the old guard and the new thinkers. Now there’s a mission worthy of your next 12 months!
Love and relationships:
Change is in the air! Two eclipses in your relationship house (in February and August) could completely reshuffle the romantic ranks or help you boldly take the reins in a partnership. You’re changing as an individual, and your love life needs to evolve along with that. Single Aquarians might meet someone with real-deal potential, in an unexpected way. Just watch for love-planet Venus’ retrograde in March and April, which can disrupt the harmony of relationships. Your public life shines this year, so get out and travel, take classes, explore world-changing ideas. While you’re in the zone and at your brightest, a kindred spirit could cross your path.
Money and career:
Go big or go home! Lucky and venturesome Jupiter soars through your entrepreneurial and visionary ninth house until October, presenting you with a plethora of exciting opportunities. Explore all the options until then. Take a calculated risk or even consider going back to school. You’ll be able to settle on a path—or attract an opportunity you can’t refuse—once Jupiter moves into your career house this October. Pull out your power suit and make some serious moves before the year ends. A February eclipse in your work and money house could bring an exciting job offer, a money-making opportunity, or clarity around your path. The August 7 Aquarius lunar eclipse can boost a solo project or rocket you into a leadership role. Get ready for your close-up!
Health and wellness:
Adventure is the key to your wellbeing this year. Skip the elliptical machines and head into the great outdoors: hiking, biking, snowshoeing, burpees on the beach. Teaming up with a small, like-minded group will keep you motivated, too, as your community-oriented sign loves to weave socializing into everything you do. At the end of the year, Saturn will move into your restful twelfth house, sounding the call to pace yourself and do some deep inner work to heal any emotional blocks or unresolved baggage.
Family and friends:
Time for a new crew? Aquarians can be friends to the world, but with serious Saturn in your group activity house, you’re inspired to upgrade your inner circle. If you’ve outgrown some people or are no longer on the same wavelength, that’s okay. You may also combine business and pleasure this year, mingling with influencers and avant-garde thinkers at events that promote a humanitarian cause. Collaborations could hit a couple speed bumps, but with hard work and compromise, you can make powerful change together. Time for a career in politics, anyone?
And you thought you knew emotional intensity! As a Pisces, you’re no stranger to exploring the depths of your soul and emotions. So put on that celestial scuba gear, because in 2017, you could take a plunge into complex, murky waters. Expansive Jupiter deep-dives into Libra and your eighth house of intensity until October 10, turning your focus inward. A big project or a key relationship may consume your attention. Hang the “Do Not Disturb” sign and send out the occasional smoke signals, because your people might be organizing a search party! All this soul-searching or behind-the-scenes work will pay off though, as you emerge transformed in the fall, soaring back into the public eye like a spectacular butterfly.
Adding to the alchemy, this February will cap off a two-year series of eclipses that have swept through Pisces and Virgo since March 2015, revolutionizing your relationships AND your personal identity. You’re not the same person you were when these started—not even close. Now, your lifestyle and closest ties will reflect this.
Put on that celestial scuba gear, because in 2017, you could take a plunge into complex, murky waters.
Step aside, Sisyphus—Pisces have been pushing some heavy boulders up the metaphorical hill for the last couple years. Tough Saturn has been lumbering through Sagittarius and your tenth house of career, long-term goals and success, pumping the brakes on your professional path and throwing obstacles your way. For some Pisces, Saturn has brought long-overdue recognition, but oh, did you have to WORK to earn it! There have been zero free rides, handouts or shortcuts during Saturn’s reign. This hardscrabble climate will continue until the end of 2017, when Saturn leaves—not to (silver lining!) return to Sagittarius until 2044.
With Saturn spending its final year in your career sector, a new professional path could also be in the making. You’ve been working hard, and possibly fighting a few uphill battles, since late 2014. Now, you’re reaching the last leg of this marathon—and if you’ve paid your dues you will reap the rewards of your diligence, as the stars set you firmly on a secure new long-term path.
Love and relationships:
It’s getting deep in here! With expansive Jupiter in your eighth house of intimacy and soul-merging, you’re playing for keeps in 2017. This is a page-turning year, when you may decide that you’re either all the way in or all the way out. Or, you could make a serious move together: buying a home, getting pregnant, planning a wedding. Single Pisces might meet a soulmate or do some deep inner work to heal any blocks to finding true love. Just watch for the March-April Venus retrograde cycle, especially while the planet of amour backspins through Pisces from April 2-15.
Money and career:
Keep on pushing, Pisces. Challenger Saturn is completing a three-year cycle in Sagittarius and your career house this December, a professional obstacle course that’s tested your mettle. Your persistence could pay off now. You could be offered a leadership role, a new position or some hard-won lessons you can use to your advantage. If you suffered a job loss or a career setback, you might make up for lost time. But no cutting corners! Work with a coach or headhunter, or get formal training to polish your skills and presentation, positioning yourself for a higher tier. In February, the final Pisces solar eclipse ends a two-year transformational cycle that may see you stepping into the spotlight! With lucky Jupiter in your eighth house of windfalls until October, your diligent work and attention to detail could bring a big payout.
Health and wellness:
As within, so without. With expansive Jupiter in your internal and psychological eighth house, the mind-body-soul connection is palpable this year. Changes to your fitness and eating habits, as well as a spiritual revolution, could be sparked by a new series of Leo/Aquarius eclipses that will touch down on your health axis for the next two years. Look into doctors who practice functional or integrative medicine, combining holistic and traditional practices for a well-rounded approach.
Family and friends:
You’re feeling private and a bit insular until October, as Jupiter travels through your intense eighth house. The company of a few trusted confidantes is what you crave, and you could keep a low profile, perhaps working through some deeper emotional issues that take up a lot of time and energy. With tough Saturn in your paternal tenth house, issues with your father or a close male may have tested your resolve for the past couple years. There might be more growing pains here, a need to set clearer boundaries or move into a mature and respectful new dynamic. When Saturn enters your friendship sector this December, new alliances could crop up or you might be inspired to formally join a community of like-minded people.