A Brief History Of Tarot: How To Read Your Cards + How It Can Make Your Life Better

Tarot started in Italy during the 1400s. Back then, the early decks were called carte da trionfi, or "triumph cards." Tarot cards were rare and expensive—a privilege of the upper classes—until the invention of mass printing in the mid-1400s. By the 1500s, more people were able to get their hands on a deck of tarot cards, and their popularity began to grow. In the late 1700s, a guy named Jean-Baptiste Alliette, often known as "Etteilla," published one of the world's first books on tarot.

In the 1900s, tarot experienced another surge in popularity when a guy named Arthur Edward Waite commissioned artist Pamela Colman Smith to create a new tarot deck: the Rider Waite deck. Even today, this deck is considered the "gold standard" of tarot decks—a timeless classic.

Today, tarot continues to come "out of the shadows" and is finally being celebrated and accepted for what it is: a tool for awareness, divination, and conscious decision-making.