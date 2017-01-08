7 Journaling Prompts For Those Days You Just Don't Feel Like Writing

And journaling can help you on all three counts. In other words, it's a pretty powerful exercise.

If you've tried journaling in the past but had trouble getting inspired when faced with the dreaded blank page, welcome to the club. The grandmother of journaling, Julia Cameron, always advocated for spilling whatever you had onto the page without judgment, it's simply a place to see what's going on inside your head. In fact, the No. 1 question I get asked whenever I'm speaking to someone new to journaling is "What do you write about? I never know what to say!"

So here is a handful of journaling ideas you can use. You can do them in any combination, whether you do one per day and rotate throughout the week or do them all on a Sunday or just pick the ones that are resonating for you when you feel moved to write. Essentially, there's no wrong way to journal—the most important thing is putting pen to paper.