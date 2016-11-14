Minimalist Makeover: How Simplifying Your Life Will Bring You Major Happiness

In today's age of tiny homes, Soylent, and capsule wardrobes, you don't have to look far to see minimalism's touch. Living modestly has become an aspirational feat, and the less-is-more mantra pervades all facets of society.

So when did this shift toward simplicity start? According to the New York Times, its cultural underpinnings lie in the art scene of the 1960s. Back then, the term minimalist was coined as an insult to describe Frank Stella and other painters whose work had "minimal art content." The phrase then seeped into fashion, design, and architecture, used to describe luxurious products that were intentionally sparse. Marie Kondo's decluttering bible, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, helped introduce the philosophy to the mainstream in 2014, where it still lives. Nowadays, minimalism is something everyone seems to be after.