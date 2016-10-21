How Meditation Finally Taught Me To Trust Myself

Beginning a daily meditation practice activated what I can only describe as an internal spam filter. The nonsensical, half-baked thoughts that used to clog up my focus and weaken my resolve to follow through on the most basic of tasks was replaced by a level of clarity that I had never before experienced. It was as if I could see well beyond the horizon line—not necessarily to specifics but to a knowingness that I should follow my inner guidance. Everything was going to turn out for the best. And that my job was not to know precisely what was going to happen next but to just keep saying "yes." Relentlessly.

I believe that this pure sense of direction is built-in for all of us. But without our internal spam filter turned on through meditation, it can be exhausting to sift through the irrelevant content in order to find the gold. Same as if we didn't have a spam filter on our emails and had to manually filter out all of the inkjet, Viagra, and Nigerian wire transfer messages to get to the relevant messages.

Because of my meditation practice, my clarity of purpose has been enhanced—to the point where I not only see the value in the relevant messages but have enough mental (and physical) rest and internal trust to see them through, past the inevitable resistance.

The change-your-name internal message resulted in one of those "f*#k-it" moments, when I knew that I couldn't maintain the status quo and continue sleeping well at night. So I decided to take the leap, change my name, and allow the net to appear. After all, it's not about dipping your toe in. It's a leap! You have to commit. You know both feet have to leave the ground, and you must gain momentum, and a part of you will probably be scared as hell because you have no idea what's going to happen next. And only then will the metaphorical net appear.