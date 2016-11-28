You Need This: A Holistic Dentist's 5-Step Routine For Perfect Oral Hygiene

"The part can never be well unless the whole is well." Plato

Like the rest of our body, our teeth and oral health systems are a living, changing environment. That is, by just treating from the outside alone (brushing and flossing), you won’t fix any of your oral problems unless you address the inside too. Optimal oral health comes with supporting the body and mouth from the inside and outside at the same time.

Once you start on this 5-step plan, you'll be amazed to see the changes start taking place in your own mouth! Your teeth may get whiter, your gum puffiness may go away, and your dentist (that's me!) may even tell you you're cavity and plaque-free!

Here, my step-by-step guide to your best and healthiest smile ever.