mindbodygreen

Dismiss

You Need This: A Holistic Dentist's 5-Step Routine For Perfect Oral Hygiene

Karla Solis, DDS
Written by Karla Solis, DDS

Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

"The part can never be well unless the whole is well." Plato

Like the rest of our body, our teeth and oral health systems are a living, changing environment. That is, by just treating from the outside alone (brushing and flossing), you won’t fix any of your oral problems unless you address the inside too. Optimal oral health comes with supporting the body and mouth from the inside and outside at the same time.

Once you start on this 5-step plan, you'll be amazed to see the changes start taking place in your own mouth! Your teeth may get whiter, your gum puffiness may go away, and your dentist (that's me!) may even tell you you're cavity and plaque-free!

Here, my step-by-step guide to your best and healthiest smile ever.

1. Tongue scraping.

As the function of the bacteria in the mouth becomes more understood, ancient techniques to support oral hygiene are becoming more popular. One practice backed by numerous studies is called tongue scraping (Jihwa Prakshalana). It reduces undesirable bacteria which helps in decreasing the likelihood of dental decay and oral disease. It also reduces volatile sulfur compounds (VSC) which are linked to halitosis (bad breath). Lastly, by stimulating the taste buds with tongue scraping, the tongue is better able to perceive tastes and properly aid in digestion—if you constantly have a white coating, then consider oral chewable probiotics to control yeast imbalance.

Research on oral probiotics has increased exponentially. A number of well-controlled studies indicate that a probiotic formula containing Lactobacilli is the most beneficial to suppress candida growth. Taken as directed, these strains should populate your mouth within just a few days so the good guys can get to work keeping out harmful bugs. Taking them just before going to sleep allows the probiotics to work all night on your behalf, without interference from food or drink—try Replenish the Good which contains strains of good oral bacteria.

Article continues below

2. Oil pulling.

This is yet another Ayurvedic practice. The procedure involves rinsing (swishing) 1 tablespoon of oil around in your mouth. In order for the therapeutic effect to kick in, a person must swish with the oil for 15-20 minutes each time. The oil "pulls" the bad bugs from under your gums and in between your teeth as though they are being drawn to a powerful magnet. Do not gargle or swallow. And make sure you spit in a trashcan, otherwise spitting in the sink will clog your plumbing.

In my office I carry Skinny & Co. Pulling Peppermint Coconut Oil. After my cleanings I have patients rinse for 2 minutes so they could experience what oil pulling is like. I like Skinny & Co. because it is specifically made for oil pulling and is pH balanced for the mouth.

3. Rinse with warm water & sea salt (no aluminum or contaminants).

Salt water rinses are good because they alkalinize the mouth and the alkalinity helps kill the acid-producing bacteria which cause dental disease and tooth decay. If a patient cannot stomach oil pulling this is a good alternative, and as it also reduces inflammation and promotes a good oral pH, the result will be a healthier mouth. Adding a few drops of essential oils like clove or mint (to the salt water) helps with freshening breath too.

I also recommend rinsing with a little diluted 35% food grade hydrogen peroxide. Dilute it about 50% with water. It's inexpensive and very effective. I like to have patients stay away from alcohol based rinses because they are really harsh with chemicals which can be irritating to the gums and dehydrating for teeth—in some patients it can cause hypersensitivity.

Article continues below

4. Flossing.

When it comes to flossing, I am on the fence. It works great when you do it properly and along with the other recommended steps for maintaining good oral health. However, I don't believe flossing alone can help prevent periodontal disease. I do notice a lot of patients don't know the proper way of flossing and even when I try to teach them in the chair, they tend to just insert the floss up and down instead of hugging the tooth with it. Or we find that patients don’t like to floss, so we advocate using a Waterpik—it’s an oral irrigator, more effective and fun to use.

5. Brushing

Brush twice a day at a 45-degree angle, using a soft-bristle brush to help decrease gum swelling. Choose toothpastes free of fluoride and sodium lauryl sulfate. The Lancet included it in its list of neurotoxins (along with lead, arsenic, and more), and a 2012 Harvard University report found that kids in areas supplied by high-fluoride water have “significantly lower” IQs than those whose water has less fluoride. The American Dental Association still maintains that fluoride is safe and prevents tooth decay. I recommend more natural brands such as PerioPaste, Dr. Jaikaran's Herbodent, and Deborah Organics Natural Clay Toothpaste.

Lastly, some supplements for periodontal support:

For general oral health:

Trace minerals:

Chronic mineral deficiency is common today because commercial agricultural practices have stripped minerals from the soil. I suggest taking a quality mineral supplement, such as Trace Minerals.

Keep on reading:

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Karla Solis, DDS
Karla Solis, DDS
Karla Solis, DDS, is a native of California where she grew up in Pasadena. She received her Bachelors Degree in Biological Sciences from University of Southern California. She then...

More On This Topic

SPONSORED CONTENT

Turns Out 74% Of The Population Is Deficient In Vitamin D — Are You?

Mark Hyman, M.D.
Turns Out 74% Of The Population Is Deficient In Vitamin D — Are You?
Change-Makers

LaRayia Gaston, Founder Of Lunch On Me, On Homelessness & Leading With Love

Olessa Pindak
LaRayia Gaston, Founder Of Lunch On Me, On Homelessness & Leading With Love
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-27155/you-need-this-a-holistic-dentists-5step-routine-for-perfect-oral-hygiene.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!