The Quick Mantra + Breathwork Practice That Your Gut Will Love

Intuitive medium Jill Willard has become a beloved spiritual guide to creators and culture makers, from actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Patricia Arquette, to executives at Google and Facebook. Jill firmly believes that we all possess intuition far more powerful than we have dreamed of, and that there are simple steps we can learn to truly hear that inner voice, guiding us to our best lives.
Jill has known that she possessed an otherworldly gift since she was a little girl. In this video, she shares her breathwork practice and mantra to quiet the mind and help you access your innate intuition.
