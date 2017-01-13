mindbodygreen

The Quick Mantra + Breathwork Practice That Your Gut Will Love

Photo by mbg creative

January 13, 2017

We’re sharing the best moments from #revitalize2016, our premier event bringing together wellness leaders and inspiring people. Want to get even more of the action? Check out the full talks here.

Intuitive medium Jill Willard has become a beloved spiritual guide to creators and culture makers, from actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Patricia Arquette, to executives at Google and Facebook. Jill firmly believes that we all possess intuition far more powerful than we have dreamed of, and that there are simple steps we can learn to truly hear that inner voice, guiding us to our best lives.

Jill has known that she possessed an otherworldly gift since she was a little girl. In this video, she shares her breathwork practice and mantra to quiet the mind and help you access your innate intuition.

Listen to the rest of Jill Willard’s talk here.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

