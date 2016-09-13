How My Failed Marriage Became The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me

At the end of my marriage, I struggled to see the good that was once there. I was drained, exhausted from trying so hard to make our marriage work. In an attempt to fix things and keep the peace (at any cost), I lost important parts of myself. By the end, I just wanted my freedom back. I wanted to reclaim the lost parts.

After the divorce, my friend joined me in my gorgeous kitchen to toast to the future. I stared into the emptiness surrounding me and acknowledged that I had been given a second chance to create the life I wanted. It was scary as hell—so much unknown! But it was thrilling, too. So much possibility.

It's been nine years, and I finally feel sincere gratitude for my husband and for that time in our lives. I appreciate all that our relationship taught me—through the good and the bad.

Here are a few of the most meaningful lessons and why I'm grateful to my husband for helping me learn them.