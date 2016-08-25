How To Get Vulnerable & Learn To Share Your Inner Truth

"When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful." — Malala Yousafzai

It doesn't seem like it should be so hard to share your truth. After all, it's your truth—what else are you going to share? Sadly, many of us have been warned against showing up exactly as we are and sharing our voice with the world. We have been taught to hide, to conform, to give others what we think they want.

But luckily, the tide is changing. Our society is beginning to crave raw authenticity and individuality. And vulnerability and honest, powerful leadership are finally getting some measure of the attention and praise they deserve.

So, if you've been running scared, how can you start stepping up, showing up, and sharing your truth? Here are five ways you can play big and take back the power in your life starting today: