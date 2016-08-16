The Most Common Regret People Have At The End Of Life + How To Avoid It

Let's face it: The thought of dying with regret is a scary one.

Speaker, author, and former nurse Bronnie Ware's experience working with patients during their last few months taught her that people often stumble upon immense clarity at the end of their lives. In other words, when everything else falls apart, what really matters comes to the surface.

She often asked her patients if they had any lingering regrets. The most common response had nothing to do with money, success, or status. Instead, it was some variation of this: "I wish I'd had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the life others expected of me."

"When people realize that their life is almost over and look back clearly on it, it is easy to see how many dreams have gone unfulfilled," Ware wrote on her blog. "Most people had not honored even a half of their dreams and had to die knowing that it was due to choices they had made, or not made."

The scary thing with regret is that it doesn't show up like other emotions. Instead of being a direct response to something that has happened, it sneaks up on us slowly. These three questions can help you live a fulfilling life without regret: