The 5 Talismans You Need To Feel Beautiful

In feng shui philosophy, true beauty arises from self-love. When one can be compassionate and loving to themselves, then they can truly connect and love others. This idea of beauty stemming from self-love often gets forgotten.

Luckily, here are five feng shui talismans for your home to bring beauty and self-love into your everyday life. But don't forget that when you can love and be compassionate with yourself, that is truly when you are the most beautiful!