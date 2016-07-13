The Shortcut To True Intimacy You'll Want To Try Immediately

In a dimly lit room behind a busy restaurant in Berkeley, California, eight women sit cross-legged on pillows. Outside we can hear the restaurant chatter and traffic, but as soon as the door closes, it's quiet—like we're in another world. The leader has a purple crystal draped around her neck and gives me a long hug when I arrive. "Welcome, Blaire," she says. A few minutes later, a woman across from me in a snug green top and yoga pants is choking back tears. She recently lost a close friend and needs to heal, she says, wiping her damp eyes. The group, mostly thirtysomethings, collectively takes a deep breath. "And so it is," we chant.

This is my first women's circle, loosely defined as a small gathering of women who are looking to connect with each other in a deeper way. Our first exercise tonight is to introduce ourselves and explain why we came. The woman next to me says she's going through a divorce. Another recently had a number of friends move away and wants companionship. As we move around the circle and my turn approaches, I panic, not sure how to answer. Why am I here?

Then I realized that, since leaving my childhood home at the age of 18, I've lived in five different cities in four different states and had nine different apartments (plus that one time I lived in a camper). I've moved for jobs, for love, for adventure—and I'm not alone. This nomadic way of life is common among my friends in their late 20s and early 30s. One friend has lived in 12 cities since high school. The constant change and U-Haul rentals make for an exciting life, but at the same time, we're realizing how difficult it is to maintain close friend groups whom we see on a regular basis. Most of my best friends and family live elsewhere. Each time I move, it takes at least a year to build any semblance of a friend circle, and they're often more acquaintances than people I can turn to with my deepest feelings and secrets. I wasn't sure how to convey that to the group, so when it was my turn, I mumbled a variation on what most of the women had said: "I came here for connection."

Women's circles offer spaces custom-designed for just that. So I suppose that's how I wound up standing in a circle with a group of strangers slapping our bodies. We slap our legs, our backs, our hips. "This is to help with fear," our teacher says as we slap our stomachs. "The kidneys are connected to fear." Afterward, we take a deep breath and repeat the chant: "And so it is."