4 Secrets Of Releasing Deep Emotional Pain

Someone crushed my heart pretty badly. It was one of those breakups you don't see coming, the kind of heartbreak you never thought could happen to you. But it happened to me, and I lost myself for a while. I was in so much pain, I wanted nothing more than to get rid of it. So I did.

But the only way to heal emotional pain quickly is by running away from it. And I knew that wasn't something I could do. One of the main messages in my breathwork teaching is to feel everything—even when it's excruciating.

But I was so TIRED of feeling the pain. I just wanted it to disappear. We're wired to run from pain. We want to get as far away from it as possible, whether that means pushing it away or finding a way to go numb. The problem with those approaches is that they create bigger problems, in the form of disease, anxiety, and emotional stagnation.

If you're someone who wants to live a deeply fulfilling life, you have to learn to face your pain. I know it doesn't sound appealing, but ignoring your pain will only make it worse over time. Only by staring it right in the face, and really dealing with it, can you find the richness, beauty, and joy that comes with true freedom. Which do you want for your life?

Instead of hiding from the horrible pain I was feeling, I faced it. These tools were fundamental in helping me process my pain, release it, and transmute it into love: