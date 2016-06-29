mindbodygreen

10 Spiritual Reads That Are Basically Portable Life Coaches

Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor By Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist, co-host of 11:11 podcast, and best-selling author of Evolution of Goddess and The Soul Searcher's Handbook.
If you're in need of some serious holistic wisdom but can’t quite afford a life coach, these spiritual reads can serve as your levitating guru. They're my top picks for every type of spirit seeker—be it the yogi, the New Age hippie, the sassy soul sister, or the mainstream modern mystic.

Add one (or all!) of them to your sanctuary or shrine and soak up the spiritual goodness from their pages.

The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment

Photo by Amazon

Eckhart Tolle went from being homeless to being a best-selling author and global public authority on mindfulness and spirituality. He walks you through his transformation and shares his tips on living in the present and understanding the power of right now. This is great guidebook for those looking to start a journey toward spiritual enlightenment.

Aim True: Love Your Body, Eat Without Fear, Nourish Your Spirit, Discover True Balance!

Photo by Amazon

Yo yogini! Looking for a go-to guide that covers everything from meditation, healthy food, and even natural beauty remedies? Aim True has got your back, with tons of information on everything from yoga and meditation poses to healthier evening meals. This book will help you take the holistic lifestyle off your yoga mat and into the rest of your routine.

The Alchemist

Photo by Amazon

A combination of magic, mysticism, wisdom, and wonder, The Alchemist has become a modern classic, selling millions of copies around the world and transforming the lives of countless readers across generations. One shepherd’s quest to unearth treasure will set your heart on fire and move you to follow your dreams.

The Soul Searcher's Handbook: A Modern Girl's Guide to the New Age World

Photo by Amazon

I'm known as the Spiritual PA and, call me biased, but I fancy my book a go-to guide to all things spirituality. Consider it an encyclopedia for the modern mystic. It'll leave you exploring crystals, trying out yoga, adding meditation to your day, and proudly acknowledging your newly opened heart chakra.

The Secret

Photo by Amazon

Get ready to manifest some big, bold, bright, beautiful dreams into reality. The Secret will make you look at life with a can-do attitude that can help transform your relationships, your career, and your direction.

The Desire Map: A Guide to Creating Goals With Soul

Photo by Amazon

Imagine if life came with a road map leading to success, complete with shortcuts and life hacks. This soul-satisfying guidebook is pretty much it. With straight-up, practical exercises that give you the tools you need to live your most unapologetically passionate, satisfying life, it will help you manifest the year you desire.

The Celestine Prophecy: An Adventure

Photo by Amazon

For those of us who have dreamed of getting lost in the forests of South America (thanks, Indiana Jones), this book is a perfect escape. It goes deep into the jungle to help readers see every day as a journey, a mission, and an opportunity to discover something new.

Anatomy of Spirit: The Seven Stages of Power and Healing

Photo by Amazon

Tap into a deeper understanding of illness and emotional trauma. By teaching you to see your body and spirit in a new way, Anatomy of the Spirit provides you with the tools for spiritual maturity and physical wholeness.

Adventures for Your Soul: 21 Ways to Transform Your Habits and Reach Your Full Potential

Photo by Amazon

Leave it to Shannon Kaiser to help you reach your full potential this summer. This fun, interactive, practical read walks you through 21 ways to create positive habits. If your soul is craving some adventure and is in desperate need of a breakthrough, you need to pick up a copy.

Next stop? Your innermost desires ...

Many Lives, Many Masters: The True Story of a Prominent Psychiatrist, His Young Patient, and the Past-Life Therapy That Changed Both Their Lives

Photo by Amazon

Curious about all things life, life after death, and even past life? This best-selling tale of psychotherapist Dr. Brian Weiss is an account of an accidental past-life regression. It will leave you curious about all things space and time, and it's a must-read for anyone skeptical about the spaces between this life and the next.

