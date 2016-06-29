Are Shamans The New Therapists?

But as I open my eyes and Leto talks about the importance of surrendering control, his partner, Eden Clark, is fidgeting. She clearly wants to say something. “Eden has some things that are coming through for you,” he acknowledges, then continues to explain the rattles he used to open the session: He was journeying with my soul and clearing away some heaviness. He also sensed my power animal: a female cheetah. I’m suddenly proud of myself. That’s a kick-ass animal.

Finished, he cedes the floor to Eden. She finally pours forth with what she’s been channeling. Namely, she’s been chatting with my spirit guides, and they’re a little irritated with me. They know I’m ignoring them. “Acknowledge them,” she says, then goes quiet to listen more. “Let them in. Talk to them.”

She asks if that resonates with me. I have to admit that it does. The skeptical part of me wonders: Maybe she says this to everyone? Maybe we all tend to ignore our gut feelings and later regret it? But I've struggled particularly with this throughout my life. I even used to have panic attacks because, I am certain, I was in denial of what I knew: that I needed to move from Chicago to New York, that I needed to end an engagement, that I needed to embrace a new relationship. I've gotten better at letting intuitive guidance in, but there will probably always be a part of me that would prefer taking a book or a website's advice over going on pure faith. It will likely be a lifelong battle for me, but something about hearing this from someone else renews my desire to keep trying to listen.

She nailed me, having barely known me. And via Skype, no less.