The Crystals You Should Always Have In Your Workspace

Beauty is a state of mind, not a state of the body. It’s not about having a pretty face; it’s about having a pretty mind, a pretty heart, and a pretty soul. Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself. When you truly believe that you are beautiful, you have no need to convince the people around you—they can just feel and see it. Your soul illuminates, exuding confidence and radiating love.

You can have the best intentions for your beauty to shine from within, but sometimes there are external factors that can negatively affect your inner beauty, especially in the work environment. Whether it’s a confrontation with a coworker or a heated email from a client, deadlines, stress, and negative attitudes can definitely put a damper on your day. Connecting with your favorite crystals lifts your spirits and helps you feel more like yourself again. Keep these five crystals on your office desk to radiate beauty from the inside out, all day long!