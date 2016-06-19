The Holistic Sunday Ritual You Need To Manifest Abundance

Over the past three and a half years, I've had three kids, become a stepmom, traveled across the world, rebuilt a home, and moved three times. It may not be the lifestyle of choice for all new moms, but I embrace the highs and the lows of my experience.

One of the best strategies I've used to keep myself in a positive spin, and to lift me out of a negative one, has been to create "soulful space" every Sunday. This very simple process created a massive transformation in my life. And as a holistic wealth coach, I often recommend it to my own clients. With as little as an hour each Sunday, you can absolutely create magical momentum!

Here’s how you can join me in using sacred space each Sunday to create your very own holistic wealth plan: