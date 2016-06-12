6 Ways To Live More Authentically (Starting Right Now)

What if I told you I know someone who has the ability to make you perfectly happy for the rest of your life? You'd want to meet them, right?!

Now, what if I told you that person is you?

Your Authentic Self knows precisely what you are longing for in order to live your best life—and it's high time you got to know her (or him!).

Think of your Authentic Self as the you-est version of you. She is your innate tendencies, your natural qualities, and your hard-wired personal preferences. She is the part of you that likes salty over sweet, prefers an evening at home over a night out barhopping, and would choose Ryan Gosling over Ryan Reynolds any day of the week. Your Authentic Self is the part of you that loves what she loves, wants what she wants, and knows precisely how to get there (if you let her).

Unfortunately, the voice of your Authentic Self gets drowned out by the Good Girl all too often, by all the "shoulds," "have-tos," and "gottas" in your head. Here's how to shut the "shoulds" up and make your Authentic Self your new BFF: