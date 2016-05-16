The Spiritual Secret Weapon That Will Enhance Your Sex Life

A leading voice on modern spirituality, Emma Mildon has traveled the world studying everything from auras to aromatherapy. This week, we’re sharing her expertise in a series on harnessing healing crystals to attract a more vibrant life. To learn more, check out her new mindbodygreen course, Crystals 101: How to Use Crystals to Clear Negativity, Attract Love & Heal Yourself Naturally.

Fact: Feeling aroused is a sign that positive energy is flowing through you, so it only makes sense to explore your sexual and spiritual sides in unison.

Consider crystals your gateway to sexual, spiritual enlightenment. Yes, crystals can be used to boost your self-love and self-pleasure routine. (Think 50 shades of quartz.)

Ready to take your love for crystals to the next level? Here we go: