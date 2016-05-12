How To Manifest A Relationship With Your Ideal Partner
A leading voice on modern spirituality, Emma Mildon has traveled the world studying everything from auras to aromatherapy. This week, we’re sharing her expertise in a series on harnessing healing crystals to attract a more vibrant life. To learn more, check out her new mindbodygreen course, Crystals 101: How to Use Crystals to Clear Negativity, Attract Love & Heal Yourself Naturally.
If I told you that I had the secret for finding your soul mate, your dream guy, your Ryan Gosling, would you give it a try?
Using crystals is a way to place good vibes out into the universe and attract the type of partner you find attractive. You can keep them in your purse, on your bedside table, or on your desk so their magnetic energy is always on hand.
Here are some crystal cocktails to enchant different types of guys. They have potent attraction energy behind them, so be careful what you wish for, crystal lovers...
The Creative
Want an über-inspired, creatively charged crystal to hook, line, and sinker yourself a creative soul mate? Then you need one or all of these:
Carnelian helps you connect to your creative side by revitalizing your body, mind, and soul and heightening your joyful energy and motivation. You'll feel inspired, and he'll be inspired to spend more time around you.
Labradorite is a stone that supports your visions, dreams, and goals, helping you visualize your future creative partner.
Crystal cocktail poured, shaken, and served for one creative!
The Romantic
Hopelessly addicted to all things The Notebook and Dirty Dancing? Well, your Prince Charming is out there, and he's probably looking for you right now. Help him connect with your romantic vibrations by keeping these Cupid crystals on hand:
Consider rose quartz the mack daddy of romantic crystals—it connects with all things heart.
Amber stones bring a sense of calm, purity, and romance.
Aventurine—the ladies' luck rock—is just what you need to manifest some good fortune in the love department.
The Yogi
Seeking an asana soul brother? If you haven’t come across any boyfriend material at your local yoga studio yet, here's a yogi-inspired crystal cocktail to connect to your chakras...and his:
Malachite will help you connect to his love of transformation, energy, and balance.
Celestite is a calming, gentle, positive stone that promotes harmony, alignment, and connection to the angelic realm.
Clear quartz helps to clean up your energy and aura so your newfound yogi can have an unobstructed view of your positive soul.
Namaste, brother!
The Hipster
You seek a stylish guy who loves all things beards, man buns, and plaids. Crystals that energetically vibe with the hipster guy include:
Moonstone taps into his sensitive, intuitive, New Agey side.
The perfect crystal for daydreamers, fluorite opens up your energy to clear unbiased reasoning and help focus the mind.
The Jock
Want a bro? A simple, sporty, straight-up man? Here are some crystal recipe options to find him:
Agate is connected with all things strength and bravery.
Tiger's-eye is the crystal of confidence, courage, and protection.
High-five, bro!
The Businessman
Attracted to the successful, driven, passionate, hardworking type? These crystals can help you catch the busy businessman’s attention:
Selenite can inspire clarity of mind and concentration, and it can promote stimulating conversation while supporting your nerves.
Jade is the stone of good luck, good fortune, and abundance.
Citrine is all about focus and discipline. Heck, it's even nicknamed the successful stone.
The Prankster
Have a soft spot for the class clown? Is a solid sense of humor one of your prerequisites for a soul mate? You don't have to set up a crystal trail between the local comedy club and your front door. Instead, just keep these lighthearted crystals with you to help your heart connect to someone playful:
As the sunstone's name suggests, it's full of good vibes and will leave you feeling uplifted and positive, ready to tackle a prankster's wit.
Rose quartz is packed with joyous, fun-loving vibes.