How Flower Remedies Can Actually Help You Attract Love

Flower remedies are classified as “vibrational medicine,” like homeopathy and acupuncture. These systems recognize that we all have a life force energy present in our bodies, minds, and spirits. When this life force is balanced and humming, the body has an innate self-healing capacity.

Flower remedies are made by gathering blossoms at the height of bloom and floating them in a crystal bowl of spring water. After a few hours in full sunlight, the water becomes imprinted with the energy of that flower. The water is then bottled and preserved to be digested in small quantities every day. Not to be confused with aromatherapy, these remedies are scentless.

Using these remedies is thought to encourage positivity and balance and clear away any negativity.