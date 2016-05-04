How To Use Crystals To Attract Your Soul Mate

Emma Mildon is an expert voice on all things spirituality. A best-selling author who's traveled the world studying everything from auras to aromatherapy, she's got a handle on every aspect of the soul-searcher's journey. Now, she's teaming up with mindbodygreen to share her secrets.

You know how everyone has always thought that Cupid has an arrow? Well, folks, we've been wrong all along. I swear he actually throws loving crystals and gemstones at people to forge his love connections.

Jokes aside, crystals can be used to help prepare your heart, open your heart, and support your heart as it finds and falls for that special someone.

I'm a spiritual gal, and I've tried and tested dozens of high-vibe stones in my search for true love. I've used them to heal from breakup turmoil (note to self: Crystals do not make great cuddlers), and to give my heart the push it needed to forge new connections.

Here are the top true love crystals I've found—may they guide you through every stage of your search for a soul mate. You can keep them by your bedside table, hold them during healing meditations, or wear them as necklaces so they're always close to your heart.