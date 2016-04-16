How I Finally Found Friends That Get My Spiritual Side

I went through a major health crisis a few years ago and suddenly found myself feeling very alone. I loved my friends but was no longer able to go out drinking or partying anymore. I also had a burgeoning interest in New Age spirituality and was eager to share everything I was learning.

I knew I needed to make some new friends who shared my love for everything wellness and woo-woo, but I didn't know where to find these hip, heart-centered, crystal-loving ladies. Turns out, they're everywhere. You just have to know where to look. If you’re in the market for some spiritual sisters, here are some great places to start: