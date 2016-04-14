Find Lasting Self-Love With These Breathwork Exercises

For years, the concept of self-love eluded me. I thought it was all about saying affirmations in the mirror each morning, buying myself flowers, and taking a lavender bath at the end of a long day. While these are great self-care practices, they always felt like Band-Aid solutions. They didn’t address my deeper issues surrounding love or carry the necessary weight to change my life.

We’ve all heard that it’s impossible to love someone until you can learn to love yourself. But how?

In order to make self-love a practice, you have to get out of your head and into your body. So many of the self-love suggestions out there focus on cognitive approaches that keep you stuck in the thinking mind. Trying to work with the mind is often like trying to tame a wild animal—exhausting. Simply telling yourself "I am lovable" over and over is not enough; you have to practice feeling lovable.

Science is now catching up to what ancient healers and mystics have known all along: True healing happens on an energetic level. Tapping into your energy isn’t an intellectual process. In order to truly love yourself and others, you have to access your feelings through your body.

Here are four of my favorite tools to help you clear limiting beliefs, access your intuition, and develop a lasting relationship to self-love.