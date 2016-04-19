mindbodygreen

Tap Into Your Sixth Sense With These 4 Intuition-Building Practices

Everyone possesses the power to connect to their intuitive side.

Here are four helpful tips for activating your sixth sense, connecting to your guides, and tapping into your psychic channels:

1. Open your mind.

There's a wide range of guided meditations that can help you connect with your intuitive side. Do some poking around online or in a New Age bookstore. The key is to find a guiding voice that makes you feel settled and connected—definitely not one that irritates you (which can be harder that it sounds!). Open your ears to hearing, and start the conversation with your intuition.

2. Plug in.

Think of your intuition as a power source. Ever had a particular song pop on the radio at a perfectly serendipitous moment? This is your intuition personalizing your programming from the spirit realm. It can pay to think of these moments that catch your attention as clues from your higher self. Even the present moment may have a secret hidden within, so start learning to plug in and pay attention!

3. Connect through crystals.

Tarot cards have long been used as tools to connect to the spiritual, intuitive realm, and pairing these cards with crystals can magnify their otherworldly effects.

Clear quartz is essential for cleansing your tarot deck and maintaining a positive energy during a card reading. Moonstone has long been associated with psychic abilities and channeling, so it's a handy stone to keep with you during a reading as well. I wear a moonstone ring and bracelet during readings, so the stones are always touching me as I connect to my cards. Amethyst is also associated with our higher self—it helps open our communication channels with the spiritual realm and is handy for anyone looking to develop an intuitive skill set.

4. Connect through aromatherapy.

Aromatherapy is also a powerful tool used by modern mystics and ancient healers. When placed on the skin or diffused into the air, these oils can help you stay grounded during your meditations.

Rubbing lavender oil (be sure to dilute with water or a vegetable oil first if the label calls for it!) into the center of your forehead, between your eyes, helps open your third-eye chakra center—your direct line to the spiritual realm. Other oils associated with opening and supporting the third-eye and crown chakras include rosemary, juniper, and thyme. Adding these scents to your spiritual practice can provide a powerful dimension to your psychic experience and help you further connect with your channels.

The more awakened and aware you become, the more messages and intuitive clues you'll receive on a daily basis.

