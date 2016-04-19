Tap Into Your Sixth Sense With These 4 Intuition-Building Practices

Tarot cards have long been used as tools to connect to the spiritual, intuitive realm, and pairing these cards with crystals can magnify their otherworldly effects.

Clear quartz is essential for cleansing your tarot deck and maintaining a positive energy during a card reading. Moonstone has long been associated with psychic abilities and channeling, so it's a handy stone to keep with you during a reading as well. I wear a moonstone ring and bracelet during readings, so the stones are always touching me as I connect to my cards. Amethyst is also associated with our higher self—it helps open our communication channels with the spiritual realm and is handy for anyone looking to develop an intuitive skill set.