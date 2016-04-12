9 Positive Practices That Make A Happy Life

We all want happiness, but we don’t always know how to get it.

The good news is that you have more control over your own happiness than you think, and there’s always something you can do to lift yourself out of that funk.

As a positive psychologist and success coach, I have used the science of happiness to help thousands of people around the globe create positive change and start living their most fulfilling lives. I know what works, and I know that happiness doesn’t have to be hard.

Start by using these nine positive practices, and watch your good vibes roll.