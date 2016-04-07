The Perspective Shift That'll Totally Transform Your Self-Care Practice

A little self-care can go a long way toward helping us lead happier, healthier lives. When we’re spreading ourselves too thin and are constantly overscheduled, actually making time for self-care is half the battle.

But even when we do carve out time to exercise, meditate, or eat more healthfully, we so often still end up judging ourselves or are so distracted by other items on our to-do lists that we’re not getting the most out of our self-care routine.

Mindfulness, the practice of being fully present in the moment—noticing thoughts and letting them go, without judgment—can help you make the most of your self-care practices. With this shift in mindset, the benefits of your self-care routine will be amplified, and you’ll see a boost in your mood as well.

If you’re ready to take your wellness practice to the next level, try these 10 easy ways to incorporate mindfulness into your self-care routine.