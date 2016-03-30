mindbodygreen

Close banner
Personal Growth

Are You A Highly Sensitive Person? Here Are 3 Ways To Minimize Stress

Shannon Kaiser
mbg Contributor By Shannon Kaiser
mbg Contributor
Shannon Kaiser is the best-selling author of 5 books on the psychology of happiness and fulfillment including The Self-Love Experiment, Adventures for Your Soul, and Joy Seeker. She has a B.A. in Journalism and Communications from the University of Oregon.
Are You A Highly Sensitive Person? Here Are 3 Ways To Minimize Stress

Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 30, 2016

Many years ago, I had a painful falling out with a roommate. My roommate (let's call him Robert) was one of my best friends in college. However, as our lease was nearing its end, I decided, for the sake of my own personal growth, to move out. When I told Robert, he told me he was "mad, disappointed, and hurt" by my choice to move out.

In the last three months we lived together (after my telling him), he stopped talking to me completely. Reflecting on this after so much time has passed, I recognize now that Robert is someone we'd refer to as an HSP (a highly sensitive person).

Elaine Aron, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist based in San Francisco and author of The Highly Sensitive Person, first identified this personality type in the early 1990s.

Though I didn't know it then, I, too, am an HSP. So, I was just as hurt by the dissolution of my relationship with Robert as he was. Once upon a time, HSPs might have been written off as shy or even neurotic, but there is significant research to support the idea that high sensitivity is a valid personality characteristic—a real condition that Aron's research suggests affects 15 to 20 percent of the population, both male

Translation: Highly sensitive people are not just people who get their feelings hurt easily. Part of being highly sensitive is having a complex inner life and an active imagination.

So, how do you deal with the criticism or the sense of rejection you get when someone tells you they're moving out, or ends a relationship, and you suspect you feel it more keenly than they do?

Recognize that you are someone who feels more strongly than average—the good, the bad, the beautiful, and the horrifying—and accept that that is OK.

Next, focus on finding balance in your emotional responses. You may feel something very acutely, but you don't have to react that way. Get out of your head and try to put yourself in the other person's position.

Here are a few tips and reminders to file away the next time you have to deal with a high-stress emotional situation. I promise, they'll help you achieve a more satisfying, authentic outcome.

1. Remember that it's not just about you.

If someone tells you something that makes you feel defensive, recognize that everyone's opinions are coming from their own point of view. You get to decide if it resonates. If someone points out a "flaw" or "annoyance" of yours and you take it personally, ask yourself if their advice is valuable to you. Do you respect that person's insight? If so, consider taking a closer look at that behavioral pattern or situation. If not, remind yourself that if that person's opinion isn't important to you, their words don't deserve an emotional response from you.

Article continues below

2. Know that when you believe in yourself, the approval of others becomes irrelevant.

If someone offends you, instead of getting angry, focus on your own authentic journey. When you know you're where you need to be, you won’t feel desperate for the approval of others.

3. Don't apologize for feeling things intensely.

Many people relegated to the "overly sensitive" bucket just feel things very strongly. We genuinely care about others. We often have more sympathy for others. The world needs more people who care. Never apologize for being sensitive or caring about the world and the people you love.

Related Read: A Simple Plan To Achieve Radical Self-Love

When you’re ready to take the next step, check out Shannon’s course: Get Unstuck: How To Find Your Calling & Live A Life With More Meaning. It’s a primer on finding your passion and living with purpose
Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser is the best-selling author of 5 books on the psychology of happiness and fulfillment...
Read More
More from the author:
Overcome Your Fears To Learn How To Live The Life You Deserve
Check out How To Find Your Calling
Get unstuck and start your journey towards a life of more purpose and passion with transformational life coach Shannon Kaiser.
View the class
Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser is the best-selling author of 5 books on the psychology...
Read More

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Meditation

A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times

Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500
A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Lissa Rankin, M.D.
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24397/are-you-a-highly-sensitive-person-here-are-3-ways-to-minimize-stress.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!