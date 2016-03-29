How To Use Crystals To Give Your Home A "Spiritual Cleansing"
The season of new beginnings has arrived, and there's an extremely powerful cleansing technique that will take your spring cleaning to the next level. It's called "spiritual cleansing," and it addresses the invisible energy in your home.
Have you ever walked into a house that was clean and tidy but still felt heavy? Spiritual cleansing addresses those negative vibes that are invisible to the naked eye but hit your intuitive eye like a truck.
Each crystal has its own mineral composition and vibrational energy frequency—some stones vibrate with grounding energies, while others have higher vibes. Crystals are powerful spiritual tools that help shift, move, and diffuse energy in the environment in which they are placed.
1. Create an energetic cleansing spray.
Fill a large mason jar with:
- 1 black tourmaline stone to protect against negative energy
- 1 shungite stone to neutralize stagnant energy
- 1 citrine stone to bring light and positivity
- 1 fluorite stone for its soothing and calming properties
Fill up the jar with spring water. Before putting the lid on the jar, say, “This water is programmed to purify and cleanse my environment and it is filled with light and positivity.” Place outside under the sun and moon for three days.
The water can be added to a spray bottle to spritz in all the corners in each room or any area that feels stuck or stagnant. It can also be added to water that you mop floors with to purify and cleanse the energy from the ground up.
2. Use selenite as an energetic shield.
Add pieces of a selenite cleansing crystal to the windowsills in every room. Selenite is a high-vibrational stone so it raises the energy of the environment in which it resides. Spirits are thought to wander at night, and protecting windowsills with this crystal can help keep them out of your space.
3. Invite in loving energy.
Place two rose quartz points in the southwest quadrant of your bedroom. In Feng Shui, each direction of the compass is associated with one of the five elements—wood, fire, earth, metal, or water. The southwest's element is earth, so placing crystals (which are earth elements) in this area feeds this direction.
4. Cleanse your closet.
Our clothes pick up energy during the day. If your clothes, shoes, and purses start to feel heavy, you've picked up too many outside energies and it's time to cleanse your closet. This may sound overwhelming, but it's actually very easy to do.
Place a charcoal round in a ceramic dish and light it. Once the charcoal is lit, place frankincense resin on top and let the smoke fill your closet. Frankincense has a very light scent, so its smoke will not linger. It will leave a fresh, clean energy once it clears—think of it as an energy-infused candle. Then, add a hematite stone to your closet floor—this will help ground negative vibes.
5. Energize your plants with crystals.
Place a piece of clear quartz stone or crystals for the garden in the soil of several houseplants. Program the crystals to bring new life and a fresh outlook into all aspects of your life by holding them each in your hand and saying an affirmation for growth like, "You are radiant, healthy, and strong." At least once a week, connect to the spirit of the plant by giving it your energy and repeating your affirmation. As the plant grows, so will your life and outlook.
The next time someone is in your home, get ready to hear the ultimate compliment: “Wow, your house feels really good!” I assure you that hearing those words will bring you much joy.
Keep reading:
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.