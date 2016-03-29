How To Use Crystals To Give Your Home A "Spiritual Cleansing"

The season of new beginnings has arrived, and there's an extremely powerful cleansing technique that will take your spring cleaning to the next level. It's called "spiritual cleansing," and it addresses the invisible energy in your home.

Have you ever walked into a house that was clean and tidy but still felt heavy? Spiritual cleansing addresses those negative vibes that are invisible to the naked eye but hit your intuitive eye like a truck.

Each crystal has its own mineral composition and vibrational energy frequency—some stones vibrate with grounding energies, while others have higher vibes. Crystals are powerful spiritual tools that help shift, move, and diffuse energy in the environment in which they are placed.