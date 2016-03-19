3 Mindfulness Practices That Blow Meditation Out Of The Water

He became aware of his inner voice: the meta-thinking part of his brain that was scrambling for a way to restart the conversation. “I noticed that I was uncomfortable and trying to find something to say,” he recounts in his autobiography. “For the first time in my life, my mind and emotions were something I was [aware of] instead of [just experiencing].”

If you’ve ever tried to meditate, you know that inner voice won’t shut up. It constantly delivers a running commentary on our likes, dislikes, fears, anxieties, hopes, and dreams. It projects into the future and ruminates on the past. If someone told you they hear voices in their head, you might think they’re crazy—and maybe they are—but the reality is we all have at least one voice in our heads.

Would you ever put up with someone who told you that you’re not good enough, who constantly reminded you of your worst moments, or continually predicted the worst is likely to happen? Nope.

Becoming aware of that voice and then learning to observe it is an important step in personal growth. When we become aware of that voice—when we can learn to think beyond what we feel—we can retrain ourselves to live better. You don’t have to believe everything you think, but you have to be aware of it if you want to have a choice.

Over the past several decades, I’ve learned a few tricks to become aware of this voice. I call them “mind games.” It can be helpful to think of them as games—fun challenges you can give yourself during mental downtime—like your morning commute or while folding the laundry. Here are three of my favorites: