7 Small Money Moves That Will Help You Achieve Your Life Goals

You know you should start saving for retirement, but you think there’s time. Well, maybe. But that depends on what kind of life you want to live when you retire. Want to take that trip to Fiji? Or are you good just doing crossword puzzles and living at your kid’s house? I’m not going to go on and on about why it’s never too early to start saving for retirement. I’ll just give you a little example.

A 20-year-old woman who puts A onetime $5,000 investment into a retirement account will have $160,000 by the time she retires. However, if she had waited until she was 40 years old to invest the same amount, she would have only $40,000 by the time she retires.

Let’s say, however, that this woman puts in $5,000 per year starting at age 20. By the time she retires she will have almost $2 million! The magic ingredient to making yourself an amazing retirement feast isn’t money. It’s time. The more time, the more your interest compounds, the more your balance rises and the more money you have to enjoy when you retire.

Remember that quote from Einstein, marveling at the power of compound interest: “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it ... he who doesn't ... pays it.”

Embrace the genius of it.