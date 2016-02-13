5 Spiritual Quotes that Reveal the Truth About Finding Love
Great spiritual teachers provide us with some of the most meaningful insights about love.
Often they’re not talking about a love that's limited between to two people. They're usually talking about a larger, more pervasive type of love: a love that we're each sourced from, a love that encompasses us all.
It's this all-encompassing love that's so important for us to understand if we want to create incredible relationships, because it's this love — the big love — that's the foundation for all the connection, intimacy, and ultimate fulfillment we experience in our lives.
Below are quotes from five infinitely wise, love-devoted teachers. If we listen to their messages closely, we’ll discover the gems that guide us to creating the love we truly desire.
1. “The power is in you. The answer is in you. You are the answer to all your searches: You are the goal. It’s never outside.” —Eckhart Tolle
Eckhart’s quote starts us out with the truth of all truths: You are what you’re looking for.
While he isn't speaking directly about love, this message reveals a fundamental truth about love: It’s inside you.
Finding love within is a foundational practice to attract love in relationships. If you're not grounded in love within yourself, it’s easy to get confused and believe that this goal is another person, that love is an external experience. This misconception is actually what keeps love, in all forms, away from us.
To create anything in your life, you have to know that it starts from within you. You are the answer to feeling connected. You are what you’re looking for. By internalizing this truth, you create a solid foundation for manifesting love in all aspects of your life.
2. “Love should be like breathing. It should be just a quality in you. Wherever you are, with whomsoever you are, or even if you are alone, love goes on overflowing from you. It is not a question of being in love with someone. It is a question of being love.” —Osho
In this quote, Osho reminds us that love is a quality that we already have within ourselves. Not only that, but it’s a quality that we can feel with others as much as we can feel on our own.
The experience of love is not dependent on other people because it’s simply what we are. It can be as normal as breathing. It can be our nature — if we allow it to be.
Practice being love. Let it flow through you the way breath does. As you become the essence of love, it has no choice but to permeate all of your life.
3. “Nothing ever goes away until it has taught us what we need to know.”
—Pema Chödrön
Chödrön is not speaking directly about relationships here, but she’s pointing to an experience many of us have in romantic love.
Whether it’s attracting unavailable partners or perpetually feeling unsatisfied in relationships, the patterns we find ourselves stuck in won’t dissipate until we’ve learned what we need to know. Luckily, the lesson always distills down to the same thing:
When you feel disconnected from love, you’re being asked to remember who you are. You are being called to remember that you are love.
When we feel unworthy in relationships, it means we have forgotten the truth of who we are. When we feel unseen, unknown, and un-cared for, we have forgotten that we are sourced from love.
To overcome obstacles in relationships, we must learn what these challenges are pointing us to. In the simplest terms, we must remember ourselves as love.
4. “Let yourself be silently drawn by the strange pull of what you really love. It will not lead you astray.” —Rumi
Rumi reminds us that the love within is always leading the way. The strange pull within is your intuition. It's love’s way of communicating with you.
If you’re willing to get quiet enough to hear love’s voice, and if you're brave enough to follow its call, you will be led to create a life (and a relationship) that's directly aligned with love. As Rumi promises, you will not be led astray.
5. “I’m talking about the essence of love itself, the essence that is within all the flavors of love. This is the real spiritual love, which is a deep unspoken connectedness. Only this love has the power to transform our relationship to being alive, our relationship with each other, and our relationship with the world. This love is timeless. This love is uncontained.” —Adyashanti
Underneath every expression of love — whether it’s romantic love, friendship, love for a child, or love of the Earth — we find the same distilled pure form of love.
Love is an energy. It’s a frequency that we align to within.
This love is timeless, unconditional, uncontainable, and ever-present. This is the big love.
When you merge with this energy, the experience of love will overflow from your being and touch every aspect of your life. This is the love that changes the world. This is the truth of who you are.
