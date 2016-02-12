A Crystal For Every Life Event

A top crystal when you need to shift out of a "stuck zone" is amethyst for your third eye! The best way to get clarity around next steps and the path of truth is working with a crystal that allows you to access your own higher self and connection to the divine. Lie down with an amethyst on your third eye, take some deep breaths, and ask, "What next step should I take at work for my highest greatest good and the highest greatest good of all?" Listen for that instant internal answer then get moving!

Alyson Charles, Rockstar Shaman