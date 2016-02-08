5 Secrets To A Long, Happy Life, According To My 91-Year-Old Grandmother

My grandmother is more active than most people half her age, which (unfortunately) includes me. I drive everywhere I go, and she walks. Because she lives in a big city, most places where she would run errands are within easy walking distance of her apartment.

She doesn’t suffer from any of the physical ailments expected at her age. She doesn’t complain of body aches or exhaustion. She is stronger, more muscular, and has more stamina than many 70-year-olds. And it’s not just the walking that keeps her active. My grandmother rarely sits still. She always has something to do — whether it’s cooking meals, sweeping floors, or doing laundry.

My grandmother isn’t physically active because some doctor told her that it’s good for her. That's just how she lives her life. While the rest of us are joining gyms and scheduling our exercise time, she just gets up in the morning and goes about her day.

The take-away: Find ways to be active within the existing framework of your life. You don't have to make exercise a separate part of your day. Just get up and move.