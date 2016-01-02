A 7-Day Chakra Reset For Your Best Year Ever
With the arrival of a new year, we have a sense of starting fresh. We find the motivation to start new fitness regimens, make commitments to eating healthier, start practicing regular self-care.
Whether you’re familiar with the chakras or not, I can tell you that balanced chakras are crucial to maintaining mental, physical, and spiritual health.
These energy centers, when properly maintained, are an incredible power source for achieving your goals. So, here’s a seven-day plan for tapping into and balancing your chakras to help you have your best year ever. And if this reset motivates you to explore the chakras more deeply, check out my course, Chakras 101: How To Harness Your Spiritual Energy for Better Sex, Sleep, and Better Moods.
Day 1: Mooladhara (Root Chakra)
Sit on the floor or in a chair and bring your attention to the base of your spine. Inhale fully and hold your breath for 30 seconds, squeezing your sphincter muscle while you do. Then exhale fully while squeezing the sphincter muscle and holding your breath. Repeat for fives inhales and five exhales. Take a few minutes after doing this to notice the grounding effects of the practice.
Day 2: Svadhisthana (Sacral Chakra)
Just below the navel, all your potent sexual and creative energy is connected to this chakra. To unlock this energy, sit quietly and repeat the mantra “vam” (pronounced vum) 108 times. After you’ve done this, take a few minutes to sense your energy and decide where you want to direct it.
Day 3: Manipura (Vitality Chakra)
This chakra is linked to your digestion. Do four rounds of Kapalabhati rapid diaphragmatic breathing to stimulate the chakra, then take notice of how stimulated your digestive system is. Click here for a demonstration of Kapalabhati breathing.
Day 4: Anahata (Heart Chakra)
Bring a hand to your heart. This is the source of emotion. Inhale and exhale, noting the gratitude and empathy you feel for the people in your life — even the ones you dislike. Inhale positivity and exhale heavy energy for 10 minutes. Notice how light your heart feels when you’re finished.
Day 5: Vishuddha (Throat Chakra)
Your speech and your metabolism, via the thyroid gland, are connected with the Vishuddha Chakra. Dormant energy here will be redirected to your presentation and communication with the world around you. Sit, and begin to inhale, bringing your chin down and feeling the pressure on your throat while you hold the breath. Stay here as long as is comfortable — without straining. Exhale and repeat five to seven times. Take note of how vibrant your throat chakra feels, and how much more open and free you feel.
Day 6: Ajna (Third Eye) Chakra
The power of awareness sits with your third eye. It has the ability to bring you into the super-conscious. Raise your eyes and look into the center of your eyebrows. Breathe in and out slowly, keeping your gaze strong but relaxed. Continue for as long as you can, while feeling relaxed. Close your eyes and rest until you’re ready to repeat. Do this three to five times. After you’ve done this, notice how focused you feel and acknowledge any ideas that have entered your consciousness.
Day 7: Sahasrara (Crown Chakra)
This chakra can be found at the top of your head. Find a strong, stable seated posture, with your spine erect. Start to focus on your lowest chakra, at the base of your spine. Breathe into and out of the energy there. Move into your Svadisthana Chakra, observing your strong, creative sexual energy. Move your energy into the Manipura Chakra, breathing into your grounded connection to the earth. Observe yourself here for a moment.
Then, move your energy to the Anahata Chakra and feel your heart expand. Sense the circular motion of the energy in your throat. Then send that energy between your eyebrows, to your third eye. Focus and breathe very slowly. Now, bring the accumulation of all this energy to the top of your head, beginning to repeat the mantra, “Om,” at whatever pace feels comfortable to you. Repeat this as many times as you can for 10 minutes.
Observe your body and your mind without judgment. The more you practice these energy-building techniques, the more your old perceptions and impressions about yourself will fade. You’ll feel more grounded, positive, and enthusiastic. This new energy will allow you to set more ambitious goals and, over time, actually reach them.