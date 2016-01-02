A 7-Day Chakra Reset For Your Best Year Ever

With the arrival of a new year, we have a sense of starting fresh. We find the motivation to start new fitness regimens, make commitments to eating healthier, start practicing regular self-care.

Whether you’re familiar with the chakras or not, I can tell you that balanced chakras are crucial to maintaining mental, physical, and spiritual health.

These energy centers, when properly maintained, are an incredible power source for achieving your goals. So, here’s a seven-day plan for tapping into and balancing your chakras to help you have your best year ever. And if this reset motivates you to explore the chakras more deeply, check out my course, Chakras 101: How To Harness Your Spiritual Energy for Better Sex, Sleep, and Better Moods.