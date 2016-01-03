mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Can't Afford A Life Coach For 2016? Read These 10 Books For Your Best Year Ever

Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor By Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist, co-host of 11:11 podcast, and best-selling author of Evolution of Goddess and The Soul Searcher's Handbook.
January 3, 2016

Need a life coach to help get your life together, but unable to get your life together enough to save for a life coach? We've all been there. Drop that hammer hovering over your 2016 piggy bank and nab one of these transformational reads instead.

Whether you're looking to further your career, ditch your comfort zone, or start a self-care routine this year, this book lineup has got you covered. Plus, these transformational reads won't break the bank!

Resolution #1: Be better with money. Resolution #2: Invest in myself. Double tick!

Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own

Photo by Photo Credit: Amazon

Girl, please — your excuses won’t work in 2016. Tired of shooting yourself in the foot with your shoulda, coulda, wouldas from last year? Make 2016 a year of yes. Say peace out to any regrets and ditch that dusty site you call a comfort zone. Repeat after me: Yes I can, yes I can, yes I can.

Television writer Shonda Rhimes walks you through her year of facing her fears about weight, family life, and work stress with this read. She gives you a glimpse into how her life transformed with one simple word: Yes.

Article continues below

Damn Good Advice (For People with Talent!): How To Unleash Your Creative Potential by America's Master Communicator

Photo by Photo Credit: Amazon

This book is perfect for the resolution seeker with little time to spare. It's full of bite-size snippets of success stories and life lessons, practical advice, facts, anecdotes, and inspiration from legendary creative thinkers.

The Soul Searchers Handbook: A Modern Girl's Guide to the New Age World

Photo by Photo Credit: Amazon

Think of this book as your spiritual life coach — a soulful guidebook to help explore a year of holistic and new age living. It's handy, accessible, entertaining, and packed with all the wisdom you need to have a soul-satisfying, mindful 2016.

Article continues below

Start Where You Are: A Journal for Self-Exploration

Photo by Photo Credit: Amazon

This is a fun, insightful, and inspiring journal that will help more creative thinkers craft a fulfilling year. It's also the perfect reminder that it's never too late to start a new project. With thought-provoking exercises, affirmations, and space for you to take note of where you are headed in life, this book will help you decide whether your should tackle your dreams in January or November.

The Desire Map: A Guide to Creating Goals with Soul

Photo by Photo Credit: Amazon

Imagine if 2016 came with a road map leading to success, complete with shortcuts and life hacks. This book is pretty much it. It features a series of practical, relevant exercises that will give you the tools you need to live your most unapologetically passionate, satisfying life. Manifest the year you desire by setting goals with soul.

Article continues below

Design the Life You Love: A Step-By-Step Guide To Building a Meaningful Future

Photo by Photo Credit: Amazon

If you could design your ideal life, what would it look like? What if money, challenges, and responsibilities weren't an issue? This guidebook walks you through the four key steps you'll need to build the inspired life you've always wanted.

Award-winning designer Ayse Birsel shares her creative expertise to help you visualize and design the best life you could dream up for 2016.

The Spiritual Gangsta’s Guide to Growth

Photo by Photo Credit: Amazon

This practical e-book will take you on a journey inward with interactive tools, exercises, and meditations to help you connect you to your higher self.

Eryka’s straight-up, sharp-shooting, spiritual sassiness makes for an empowering read. If you want your year to have more soul, this guide to developing your spirituality is a must.

Article continues below

Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life

Photo by Photo Credit: Amazon

Imagine jumping out of bed with a smile on your face every morning. Inspiring and chock-full of practical advice, this book will help you get there. Take the lead from the personal stories of transformation from America’s favorite football player turned morning talk-show host.

Adventures for Your Soul: 21 Ways to Transform Your Habits and Reach Your Full Potential

Photo by Photo Credit: Amazon

Leave it to Shannon Kaiser to help you reach your full potential in 2016. This fun, interactive, practical read walks you through 21 ways to create positive habits. If your soul is craving some adventure and is in desperate need of a breakthrough, you need to pick up a copy.

Next stop? Your innermost desires…

Article continues below

Rising Strong

Photo by Photo Credit: Amazon

Make 2016 your New Year revolution. Follow the theories that social scientist Brené Brown uncovered when she asked herself, "What do these people with strong and loving relationships, leaders nurturing creativity, artists pushing innovation, and clergy walking with people through faith and mystery have in common?"

Find out the shared secret to fearless living and loving, and learn how to cut yourself a piece of that pie this year.



More great reads for 2016:

Photo Credit: Stocksy

Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming to provide fun spiritual wisdom...
Read More
More from the author:
Want To Learn More About How Crystals Can Guide You Through Everyday Life?
Check out Crystals 101
Join spiritual junkie Emma Mildon on this journey of a lifetime to tap into the power of crystals for better energy and true love.
View the class
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming...
Read More

More On This Topic

Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Personal Growth

What Is Psychological Astrology? 5 Ways You Can Use It In Your Daily Life

Jennifer Freed, Ph.D.
What Is Psychological Astrology? 5 Ways You Can Use It In Your Daily Life
$29.99

The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation

With Emma Mildon
The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-23079/cant-afford-a-life-coach-for-2016-read-these-10-books-for-your-best-year-ever.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!