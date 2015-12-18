6 Natural Ways I Got My Period Under Control (After Years Of Issues)

When I think of a “biohacker,” I envision a mad scientist in a white lab coat splicing DNA in a dark basement laboratory. So you can imagine my surprise when I realized that I, myself, am a biohacker.

I don’t have crazy hair or a white coat, but, like other biohackers, I do perform self-experiments in the name of optimizing my health — just not in the way you’d expect.

I struggled for more than a decade with severe dysmenorrhea, or painful periods, and probable endometriosis (according to doctors). I took the pill for almost 10 years to control my debilitating symptoms, but when crazy side effects made me quit, I turned to biohacking to take control of my periods naturally.