A 6-Step Guide To Radical Self-Healing

They never taught me this in medical school, but it’s now a relatively well-known fact that, as long as the nervous system is relaxed, the body can be a self-healing organism.

To say that you can heal yourself is a bit of a paradox. Though the body is equipped to heal itself, research suggests that you can’t navigate the self-healing process alone. You need the love and support of the right kind of healer. Unfortunately, most health care providers have no idea how to help patients facilitate self-healing.

This lack of understanding in the medical community inspired me to found the Whole Health Medicine Institute — a training program for doctors, nurses, alternative health care providers, therapists, and coaches. Alongside other mind-body medicine pioneers, I teach health care providers how to help patients implement what I call the “6 Steps To Healing Yourself.” Attention healers! We’re now accepting enrollments for the Whole Health Medicine Institute Class of 2016, if this sounds right up your alley. Learn more here.

Whether you’re a health care provider, a patient, or someone who just isn’t feeling 100%, you can make your body ripe for miracles and increase your likelihood of “spontaneous” remission by following these six steps.