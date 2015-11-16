A 6-Step Guide To Radical Self-Healing
They never taught me this in medical school, but it’s now a relatively well-known fact that, as long as the nervous system is relaxed, the body can be a self-healing organism.
To say that you can heal yourself is a bit of a paradox. Though the body is equipped to heal itself, research suggests that you can’t navigate the self-healing process alone. You need the love and support of the right kind of healer. Unfortunately, most health care providers have no idea how to help patients facilitate self-healing.
This lack of understanding in the medical community inspired me to found the Whole Health Medicine Institute — a training program for doctors, nurses, alternative health care providers, therapists, and coaches. Alongside other mind-body medicine pioneers, I teach health care providers how to help patients implement what I call the “6 Steps To Healing Yourself.” Attention healers! We’re now accepting enrollments for the Whole Health Medicine Institute Class of 2016, if this sounds right up your alley. Learn more here.
Whether you’re a health care provider, a patient, or someone who just isn’t feeling 100%, you can make your body ripe for miracles and increase your likelihood of “spontaneous” remission by following these six steps.
The body can be a self-healing organism
Step One: Believe You Can Heal Yourself.
Your body is beautifully equipped with natural self-repair mechanisms that are under the influence of thoughts, feelings and beliefs that originate in your mind. We can influence whether disease manifests prematurely by ensuring that these self-repair mechanisms are functioning optimally. The medical community has been proving that the mind can cure the body for over 50 years. In certain studies, up to 80% of patients treated with nothing more than sugar pills or saline injections reported a resolution of symptoms in a phenomenon referred to as the "placebo effect."
As long as you believe your condition is “incurable” or “chronic,” it will be. Once you believe healing is possible, it can be.
For some mind-blowing stories about how positive belief can radically affect your health, watch my TEDx talk Is There Scientific Proof That You Can Heal Yourself?
Step Two: Find The Right Support
To say that you can heal yourself is sort of a misnomer because scientific data proves that you also need the nurturing care of a true healer — someone optimistic who shares your positive belief, respects your intuition and cares for your wellbeing — in order to truly revive.
Step Three: Listen To Your Body & Your Intuition
While doctors may know the arteries of the leg or the anatomy of your organs better than you do, only you know what’s best for your own body. Your body is indeed your business. So listen to your intuition and trust what it tells you.
Not in touch with your intuition? Then listen to your body — one vehicle your intuition uses to speak to you. If you have a physical sensation in your body — pain, tightness, nausea, clenching, dizziness — ask your body what it is trying to communicate to you. Then listen up! This is the voice of your inner wisdom and it will always lead you where you need to go.
Let any health condition you face be an opportunity for spiritual awakening.
Step Four: Diagnose The Root Causes Of Your Illness
Your doctor may give you one kind of diagnosis — migraines or irritable bowel syndrome or breast cancer, for example. But the kind of diagnosis I’m talking about gets at the root of what might have triggered stress responses in your body and deactivated your body’s self-healing mechanisms.
Illness is often a wake-up call that forces us to get down and dirty with what’s really true in our lives. We can either play the victim or we can use illness as an opportunity to awaken. What aspects of your life are activating your stress responses? What relaxation response-inducing activities — like meditation, creative expression, laughter, engaging in work you love, massage, yoga, or playing with animals — have you been neglecting?
Step Five: Write The Prescription For Yourself
This won’t be the kind of prescription you fill at a pharmacy, though it certainly may include elements of Western medicine. It’s more of a self-guided action plan intended to make your body ripe for optimal health and full recovery.
Start by asking yourself, “What does my body need in order to heal?” Be as specific as you can. Then muster up the courage to put a prescriptive plan into action. Your prescription may include diet changes, an exercise regimen, and a conventional medical treatment plan. But it may also include getting out of a toxic relationship, quitting a soul-sucking job, adding a meditation practice, taking steps to get out of debt, or following a passion.
Step Six: Surrender Attachment To Outcomes
If you’ve followed these fives steps, you’ve done everything within your power to make your body ripe for miracles — and the rest is out of your hands. So take a deep breath, trust The Universe, surrender attachment to any particular health outcome, and let any health condition you face be an opportunity for spiritual awakening.
Are you brave enough to say YES when your intuition tells you what your body needs in order to heal? I believe in you…
