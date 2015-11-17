How To Find Purpose In Your Job (No Matter What You Do)

And that panic led to a whole other kind of panic. Here I am with a brand-new baby, and I’m thinking about starting over. What is my husband going to think when I tell him I want to change careers — again?

I envisioned myself standing in front of a basement full of strangers with cold coffee and uncomfortable folding chairs saying, "Hi, I'm Cailen, and I'm a serial entrepreneur."

I had been starting and leaving businesses since the age of 14, and I was still looking for “my thing” at nearly 30. I started to think maybe there was no right path. Maybe the problem was me.

After five months in this funk, the answer hit me like a bolt of lightning. It wasn’t about closing up shop and starting over. It was about reconnecting to my purpose and infusing that into my business.

That was the beginning of the most fulfilling career I've ever had. Over time, like a ship of Theseus, my business took on new depth and meaning while retaining its identity.

From the outside, all that changed was the design of my website, my head shot, the opening copy. But from my perspective, everything had changed. I had imbued my everyday grind with a sense of purpose simply by changing my perspective. Here's how you can do the same: