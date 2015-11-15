7 Super Simple Tips For Anyone Who Is New To Meditating

Monkey mind syndrome (when you're trying to concentrate but your mind is jumping around) is incredibly common, as you will learn when you start meditating. The way to overcome it might surprise you.

Instead of trying to control the thinking mind, go the other way with it and embrace it. Expect there to be thoughts in meditation, and lots of them. Practice being friendly with all of the thoughts, especially the negative ones. Try not to push them away or get caught up in them; just observe them and bring yourself back to your breathing. The more you practice this, the easier it gets and the sooner you discover that the key to silencing the mind is being completely indifferent to all of your thoughts.