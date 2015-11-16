5 Powerful Affirmations To Start Your Week Right

Often, we keep our goals to ourselves, afraid that if we say them out loud we might jinx them or somehow keep ourselves from reaching them. Personally, I believe that the more we say something, the more we start to believe it, and the easier it becomes to nudge the desired outcome into reality.

That's why I encourage people to change their passwords to something that reflects their current goal. If you want to go back to school, and you force yourself to type “go back to school” into your computer every day, it stays in the forefront of your mind. You can’t help but think about it daily. And that's the first step of actually making a change.

That's one small way to keep yourself on track. Another strategy I find really effective is finding and repeating motivational mantras at least once a day, preferably in the morning. It starts the day with an intention you can feel good about sticking to all day.

Here are a few of my favorite mantras for getting through life's tough spots. I hope they help you, too.