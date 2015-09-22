I Suffered A Miscarriage At 8 Weeks. Here's What No One Talks About

We were told we had two options: to let my body pass it on its own or to get a D&C, or dilation and curettage, where tissue is removed from the inside of the uterus. Since a D&C is a surgical procedure, we chose to wait it out and let my body process everything naturally.

When I thought my body was finished three weeks later, I called my new doctor and went in for a follow-up ultrasound. I remember him just looking at me and shaking his head. “I know this isn’t what you wanted to hear,” he said. “But you didn’t expel everything. What’s left needs to come out now before it makes you sick — you have to get the D&C.”

This was almost two months after first being told there was no heartbeat, and I just wanted to be done. I needed to try to start moving on. But now I was going to have to do the last thing I wanted to do.

We scheduled the D&C for two days later. In the operating room, I stared at the ceiling, trying not to cry. The anesthesiologist was having a hard time getting his computer to work and couldn’t put me under right away. The longer I laid there, the harder my heart started to beat. My doctor looked at me, held my hand, and said, “It will all be over soon.”

Two days after the procedure, I came down with a fever and severe abdominal pain. I was clotting badly and had an infection. The doctor said that if I didn’t pass the clots over the next week he would have to do another D&C. The thought of that was more than I could handle, and I begged my body to do something correctly for once.

Finally I passed the clots, broke my fever, and got the good-to-go from my doctor. The physical process was over, and I had suffered only some pain.

But I learned that the mental torment of going through a miscarriage is a pain like no other. You lie awake at night wondering what you did wrong. Was it that glass of wine you had the day before you found out? Or maybe that Italian sub you ate full of processed meats? Every day, you think of something new that could have been the cause — and then you spend hours trying to convince yourself that it wasn’t your fault.

My husband was my pillar through it all: He held me anytime I asked and never questioned if I started crying.

Why We Need To Start Talking More About Miscarriage

It’s now been nine months since that first appointment. I have mostly good days, though the first few months were very hard.

But the more I look back on what I have been through, the more I realize there is one thing that still irks me: Why are miscarriages so taboo? My dad died when I was 17, and when people would ask why I was sad, I would tell them. But throughout my miscarriage, if someone asked me what was wrong I could only say, “Oh it’s nothing. Just having a bad day.”

At one of my follow-up appointments, my doctor told me that that week he had already had five patients with miscarriages, and it was only Tuesday. Every person probably knows at least one person who has had a miscarriage — yet they probably have no idea.

We shouldn't have to hide our sadness. Miscarriage needs to be treated like any other tragedy, so women can turn to any of their friends for support, not just the ones who have gone through it too.

I’m now sharing my story not because I want sympathy but because I want other women to know they are not alone. I know that one story isn’t going to change society’s views. But I like to think that it will be a start.