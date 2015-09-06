mindbodygreen

Dismiss

How To Finally Stop Comparing Yourself To Others

Kate Eckman
mbg Contributor By Kate Eckman
mbg Contributor
Kate  Eckman is a leadership and life coach, motivational speaker, and author of the blog Love Yourself, Love Your Life. She attended Penn State University where she received her bachelor's in communication, and went on to earn her master's in broadcast journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

I don’t know about you, but when I compare myself to others I always feel drained, insecure, and unhappy and find myself creating stories about how I'm not good enough. These feelings build stress in my body and leave me unable to operate from a creative, empowered place. When you’re comparing yourself to someone else, you aren’t focusing on yourself and everything you have to offer the world in your own unique way.

So it's time to make the sometimes-difficult-but-very-necessary commitment to stop comparing yourself to others. The world needs your special gifts. Here are five steps to get you started:

1. Recognize that you're comparing yourself to others.

The first step in letting go of comparison is to acknowledge you're doing it. It won’t feel natural to focus only on yourself at first as we're conditioned to compare ourselves and have others compare us to one another. But by being aware of what you're doing, you can quickly dissolve any negative thoughts or feelings that may arise. Nip it in the bud and go back to embracing all you can offer the world instead.

2. Focus on all that you are rather than what you think you're lacking.

Focus on how you can serve yourself, others, and the world. Celebrate others rather than feeling jealous and attacking them. When you attack another, you attack yourself. We're each great in our own unique way. Celebrate the greatness in others and yourself.

When I catch myself comparing, I quickly say to myself, “Comparison is the thief of joy.” I never want to feel joyless, so I immediately shift my thoughts and behavior. Try it!

3. Keep everything in perspective.

Some may envy that I live in New York and work full-time as a model. But I bet they don’t envy all the rejection I endure on a regular basis. I could envy friends and relatives for having wonderful spouses and adorable children. But I don’t envy the lack of sleep or immense sacrifices all parents must make.

We each have our own path, journey, unique personalities, and gifts to share with the world. If you’re too busy comparing yourself to other people, you might miss all the blessings put before you on your path.

4. Limit your time on social media.

Have you ever been having a perfectly great day only to scroll through your social media feeds and almost instantly feel horrible about yourself? I know I have on numerous occasions.

I remember sitting at the hair salon feeling relaxed and pampered, casually browsing my Instagram feed. Within seconds, I felt my energy plummet — I was comparing myself to other women who seemed to have it all (fancy careers, outfits, vacations).

These thoughts give rise to feelings that bring us down! We feel as though we can never measure up as women, mothers, daughters, friends, employees, etc. The message you're sending yourself is I am not enough. I need to have more and be more to compete with my social media feed.

But you know what? That’s a bunch of crap. Someone is always going to be more physically attractive, smarter, wealthier, funnier. It doesn’t matter. What’s important are the unique gifts you and only you can bring to the table, and your special connections to others. Even the people you deem the most successful with enviable careers, relationships, wardrobes, and homes have bad days, trauma, and sadness in their lives.

5. Forgive yourself.

It's human nature to compare ourselves to other people. Forgive yourself for this nasty habit we've all succumbed to, but stay committed to the intention that you'll no longer do it.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Kate Eckman
Kate Eckman mbg Contributor
Kate  Eckman is a leadership and life coach, motivational speaker, and author of the blog Love Yourself, Love Your Life. She lives in New York City, and shares inspirational stories...

More On This Topic

Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Personal Growth

What Is Psychological Astrology? 5 Ways You Can Use It In Your Daily Life

Jennifer Freed, Ph.D.
What Is Psychological Astrology? 5 Ways You Can Use It In Your Daily Life
$49.99

How To Find Your Calling

With Shannon Kaiser
How To Find Your Calling
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-21404/how-to-finally-stop-comparing-yourself-to-others.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!