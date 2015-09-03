If you think you always need to be calm in order to meditate, that's like saying you're too out of shape to hop on a treadmill. In fact, there are meditation techniques you can use to rebalance certain moods. If you’re feeling pissed at someone, for instance, there’s a meditation for that. Dealing with a heavy loss? There’s a technique for that, too.

So let's think of meditation as a "treadmill" for becoming more relaxed, especially when you’re feeling emotional. In fact, that’s exactly when you should run to meditate (no pun intended)! Here are four quick and simple meditation techniques for rebalancing common moods we all experience: