6 Signs You're Practicing (But Not Living) The Yoga Lifestyle

Here are six common signs that you might be practicing, not living, the yoga lifestyle:

1. You think ahimsa relates solely to your veganism.

How many times have I overheard a self-righteous Hermione Granger-style yoga student say something along the lines of: “Ahimsa is non-violence and that means you can’t eat meat.” Of course that’s a totally valid way to define ahimsa (the yama of non-violence), but non-violence is too broad a concept to simply stop at the food we eat.

Violence can manifest in myriad ways, and it usually comes in the form of verbal and mental slashes against ourselves and one another. And if every yoga practitioner put more energy toward broadening our definition of ahimsa, we might actually manifest more positivity in an otherwise violent world.

2. Your practice is based on how you treat yourself and NOT others.

I think we can all agree that Westerners are (generally speaking) pretty self-involved. Because yoga already requires practitioners to devote a substantial amount of energy to self-involvement, it’s very easy for us to become self-involved to the point of delusion. We can’t forget that our service to others is just as important as any service we give to ourselves.