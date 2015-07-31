A Mystical Ritual To Activate Your Chakras During The Full Moon

In the physical world, some people consider the moon as just an object in the sky. But in the mystical world, the moon is so much more than that; it is magical.

A great time to set intensions and perform rituals is from the period of a full moon to a new moon. The full moon is a time for cleansing, releasing negativity and letting go of the physical, emotional, and spiritual baggage which no longer serve your highest self. This opens you up for the new moon’s energy, which fills your soul with new ideas, new beginnings, and a new way of viewing things.

Here is a mystical full moon meditation and visualization exercise, to activate your chakras and help you bring forth your best self:

While looking at the sky on a clear night, begin to visualize the moon getting closer to you until you can hold it in your hands. Knowing that the moon is magical, begin to visualize the moon transforming into a crystal ball.

Now begin to relax your body and clear your mind. Feel the magic coming from the crystal ball and notice a tingling sensation within.

Visualize the energy from each of your seven chakras floating into the crystal ball and becoming brighter in color.

Next, beginning with your Root Chakra, visualize a red energy leaving the crystal ball and reconnecting to your spine. You are now experiencing a greater sense of feeling balanced and grounded.

Turn your focus to your Sacral Chakra and visualize a orange energy flowing from the crystal ball and circling around your navel. You are feeling limitless creativity and confidence.

Now, at your Solar Plexus Chakra, begin to visualize the yellow energy flowing from the crystal ball to your stomach, filling you up with empowerment and strength.

As the colors continue to move and transform in the crystal ball, concentrate on your Heart Chakra. Visualize a loving green energy flowing from the crystal ball to your heart. As it penetrates your heart, you begin to feel love, happiness, joy and peace.

Now moving up to your Throat Chakra, begin to visualize a blue energy leaving the crystal ball and directly connecting to your throat. You begin to feel expressive, free, and all of your words flow with ease.

With your attention at your Third Eye chakra, visualize an indigo energy exiting the crystal ball and entering the area of your third eye. You begin to unfold new ideas, new thoughts, and become awakened and in tune to your psychic abilities.

You have now reached your Crown Chakra. Begin to visualize a purple energy flowing from the crystal ball to the crown of your head. As you connect to your higher self or higher power, you are feeling inspired and a newness of endless possibilities.

With the newfound feelings of abundance of excitement, you can now release the crystal ball. You begin to feel the energy transforming back into the moon and slowly drifting away into the sky.

Take a deep breath in and slowly exhale. Visualize each chakra and thank the moon for the cleansing and releasing of negativity, and for filling your soul with new beginnings and fresh perspectives.