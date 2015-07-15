12 Rockstar Yogis Who Are Leading The Body-Positive Movement

Women have historically borne the brunt of body shaming by mass media, but the topic of body image is actually universal; encompassing all shapes and sizes, races and faces of women (and men!) everywhere. The inner critic spares no one.

For the past year or more, the yoga community has come together to lead a pivotal crusade, helping to reshape the false image of what a yogi is supposed to look like. At the forefront of this movement is a broad spectrum of yogis — eclectic, inspiring, dedicated and fearless — transcending what it means to be healthy and empowered.

The champion behind many of them is renowned photographer Robert Sturman, a thought leader in the body image rebellion. His powerful, compelling portraiture captures the inner essence of his unique subjects, each with their own remarkable story, several of whom are featured in this article.

There are many strong voices behind this rising acceptance of diversity in yoga studios. Here are 12 of them.