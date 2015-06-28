A Simple Breathing Practice To Reset Your Emotional State

You've probably experienced those moments when you feel out of whack, like your emotions are controlling you rather than the other way around. Even if you know it's happening, it can be tough to turn the tide.

If you know the right techniques, though, you actually can reverse course and stop feeling like whatever emotion is dominating you — stress, anger, anxiety — has so much control. In the video below, functional medicine practitioner Dr. Robin Berzin shares a simple exercise to help you stop and reset your emotional state.

