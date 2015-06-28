mindbodygreen

A Simple Breathing Practice To Reset Your Emotional State

Anthony Schneck
Written by Anthony Schneck
June 28, 2015

You've probably experienced those moments when you feel out of whack, like your emotions are controlling you rather than the other way around. Even if you know it's happening, it can be tough to turn the tide.

If you know the right techniques, though, you actually can reverse course and stop feeling like whatever emotion is dominating you — stress, anger, anxiety — has so much control. In the video below, functional medicine practitioner Dr. Robin Berzin shares a simple exercise to help you stop and reset your emotional state.

If this works for you and you're interested in how to overhaul your entire life to live with less stress and more ease, check out Dr. Berzin's video course, The Stress Solution: Your Complete Guide To A Healthy, Energized & Happy Life.

